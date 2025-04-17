5 best paint schemes to watch at 2025 Rockingham from Xfinity and Truck Series

After more than a decade away, NASCAR is back at The Rock. The 2025 Rockingham weekend, featuring both the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, promises a mix of nostalgia and renewed excitement. But beyond the racing itself, one of the most compelling aspects this weekend lies in the eye-catching paint schemes set to hit the track.

Ad

Teams are bringing heritage, local flavor, and heartfelt tributes to Rockingham Speedway, marking the end of its absence from NASCAR's national series. The high-wear, tire-eating 1.017-mile oval in North Carolina was once a staple on the Cup Series calendar, Rockingham last hosted a top-three series event in 2013.

The 2025 double-header weekend will feature the Xfinity Series' North Carolina Education Lottery 250 and the Truck Series' Black's Tire 200. But, what are the five best paint schemes to watch at 2025 Rockingham? Here's a closer look at some of the best liveries from both the Xfinity and Truck Series:

Ad

Trending

5. Ryan Ellis – No. 71 Southern Elevator Chevrolet (Xfinity Series)

Expand Tweet

Ad

DGM Racing's No. 71 will bring a scheme rooted in a clean white and sky-blue split-livery, separated by a bold black line that is sponsored by Souther Elevator. In his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series with DGM Racing, Ryan Ellis will pilot the Chevrolet, still searching for his first top-15 finish.

#4 Christian Eckes – No. 16 Black's Tire Chevrolet (Xfinity Series)

Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Black's Tire Chevrolet for Christian Eckes (via NASCAR)

The No. 16 rides on legacy and brand familiarity, but this version offers a fresh twist with a cracked-asphalt pattern in cobalt blue.

Ad

Christian Eckes will drive the Kaulig Racing Black Tire Chevrolet under the lights at the historic North Carolina venue and looks to continue his impressive start to the season. The 24-year old rookie has so far had four top-ten finishes, including a fifth place finish at COTA.

#3 Brandon Jones – No. 1 Grandpa Gus's Toyota (Truck Series)

Brandon Jones' No. 1 Toyota will display a bold visual punch with its black, green, and white livery in the Craftsman Truck Series. Featuring Grandpa Gus' branding across the rear quarter, the scheme is built around a vibrant green outline that runs across the rocker panels and numbers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his eighth Xfinity season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jones also drives the #1 Toyota truck for Tricon Garage part-time.

#2 Garrett Smithley – No. 14 Molly Strong Chevrolet (Xfinity Series)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garrett Smithley's No. 14 is a tribute to the Tennessee based charity foundation Molly Strong.

The soft sky blue base contrasts beautifully with the vibrant yellow and pink lettering. The SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet brings personal meaning and aesthetics to Rockingham as Smithley is looking for his first finish inside the top-15.

#1 Patrick Emerling – No. 07 Firman Power Equipment Chevrolet (Xfinity Series)

SS-Green Light Racing's #7 Firman Power Equipment Chevrolet for Patrick Emerling (via NASCAR)

In stark contrast, SS-Green Light Racing's No. 07 Chevrolet displays aggression and grit, painted jet black with gray textures. The car is highlighted with high-contrast yellow flashes that sharpen its edges making it one of the best paint schemes in Rockingham.

Patrick Emerling drives the car part-time for the Bobby Dotter-owned team and already has a tenth place finish in his three starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More