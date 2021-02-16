NASCAR: 5 biggest stories from the 2021 Daytona 500

NASCAR started their season Sunday afternoon, and while a rain delay had everyone waiting until 9 pm to get started, there were a lot of different stories from the Daytona 500 when all was said and done. In fact, between Michael McDowell winning the race in surprise fashion and the last lap crash, there is a lot to unpack here.

Dreams come true in the #DAYTONA500. @Mc_Driver reflects on an incredible victory in The Great American Race. pic.twitter.com/EhdEg6GhbH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

Furthermore, with just how different this whole season is, there are a myriad of storylines that are coming out of this race. Things that the casual fan might not have caught right away, but are still important to the overall picture.

With that being said and another Daytona 500 behind us, here are the 5 biggest stories after the Daytona 500. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know if there is anything we missed.

#5 Several top NASCAR stars behind the eight ball after Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500

Although the Daytona 500 was nothing short of a dream for NASCAR driver Michael McDowell, it was an absolute nightmare for drivers trying to compete for a championship this year. In fact, between a big accident at the beginning of the race, and the last lap crash that will go down in the history books, there are a lot of cars outside the 16-driver cutoff line for the playoffs.

Totally bummed to wreck out of the #Daytona500 so early in the race. My team gave me an amazing car... one that was certainly capable of winning. Unfortunately today wasn't our day. We'll have many more fast race cars & I’m looking forward to capitalizing on those opportunities. pic.twitter.com/CsBGPAS5Ax — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) February 14, 2021

Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Matt Dibenedetto and Alex Bowman are all on the outside looking in. Of course, there are still 25 more races to go before NASCAR decides their championship field, but Daytona was a perfect chance to nab a victory.

Advertisement

In the end, the Daytona Road Course race next weekend will serve as the first big test for the drivers listed above. If they can bring home the car in one piece, they might be able to nab a good points day. If they somehow fall victim to the chaotic nature of road course racing, however, they could be even further behind.

With the red flag lifted, crews are back to work to repair vehicles involved in the Lap 14 accident. #DAYTONA500



📺: FOX | 🖥: https://t.co/oWWAusOO8X pic.twitter.com/RlX1Dvg1QY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021