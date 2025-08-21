5 bold NASCAR paint schemes to watch in the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

By Hiten Dutta
Modified Aug 21, 2025 16:16 GMT
Source: Imagn
Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the Richmond Raceway to its next destination at the Daytona International Speedway for the next Cup Series race on the calendar. The 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway is known for its high-speed racing and drafting. The track features a 31-degree banking on the turns that further aids fast, competitive racing.

The track is popularly known as the "World Center of Racing". It hosts arguably the most eagerly awaited race of the NASCAR calendar, the Daytona 500, which is known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing". The Daytona International Speedway hosts two significant NASCAR Cup Series races yearly.

Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at five bold paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

#5. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Grillo's Pickles Ford

Todd Gilliland is all set to drive an attractive-looking car this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. His car features green as the primary colour and white as the secondary colour, with cartoon graphics all around. Grillo's Pickles is the primary sponsor for the No. 34 team this weekend.

Gilliland is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series, scoring 388 points so far. He finished 25th during the Cup race at Richmond.

#4. Denny Hamlin's No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota

Denny Hamlin is all set to take a bold and attractive-looking car for the race this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin's car features an orange and white-colored livery, which is surely going to attract a lot of eyeballs during the race. King's Hawaiian is the main sponsor for the team this weekend.

Denny Hamlin finished tenth in the last Cup Series race at the Richmond Raceway and is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#3. Zane Smith's No. 38 Aaron's Rent To Own Ford

Zane Smith will take out a special-looking car for the Cup Series race this weekend. Smith's car will feature a special paint scheme consisting of blue, green, and white colours around the body. The car features Aaron's Rent To Own as the title sponsor for the weekend at Daytona.

Smith is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 441 points so far with three top-ten finishes.

#2. Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Coca-Cola Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez will drive one of the boldest and intriguing cars on the grid during the next Cup Series race at Daytona this weekend. His car features a paint scheme with a white and red colour combination, which makes it stand out among the rest on the field. Coca-Cola is the main sponsor for the No. 99 team for the weekend.

Suarez is currently ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. He finished seventh during the race in Richmond and will look to end his season on a high note.

#1. Shane Van Gisbergen's No. 88 Red Bull Chevrolet

Shane Van Gisbergen will drive arguably the most unique and bold car on the grid during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona this weekend. His car has wings for the weekend, as it consists of a special Red Bull paint scheme for the last Cup race of the regular season. Red Bull has come in as the title sponsor for the No. 88 team.

Shane Van Gisbergen has won four Cup races this year and is currently ranked 24th in the Cup Series rankings.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
