5 driver moves paying off big in the 2025 NASCAR season

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, multiple drivers have changed teams, parted ways with their old homes and made a new team their home. From the team closing down to having a better deal, there were multiple reasons behind the moves.

Ad

The moves in question — some have worked out, while some didn't, and in today's article, we assessed five such drivers, whose moves paid off in 2025, at least in the first quarter of the season.

Here are five NASCAR drivers who changed teams and performed relatively better so far:

#5 Sam Mayer

Sam Mayer, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, moved from JR Motorsports to Haas Factory Team in 2025 and has performed exceptionally well. The #4 driver is currently in third place in the Drivers' standings, despite not winning a race.

Ad

Trending

Sam Mayer (41) comes down pit road after rubbing the wall in turn three during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

In 12 races, he claimed six Top 5s, seven Top 10s and a stage win. Mayer's average start position is 10.333 and his average finish position is 10.833. When compared with 2024, he finished the season in ninth place with three wins.

Ad

#4 Justin Haley

Justin Haley was racing with Rick Ware Racing in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he was content with the team. However, on September 20 of that year, it was announced that he would have a swap with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports from the Kansas race onwards.

Justin Haley (7) comes out of turn four during the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

However, a few days later, it was again announced that Haley will remain as a full-time driver for Spire in 2025 as well. Coming into 2025, Haley has been decent with his performance -- one Top 10 in 11 races and 28th place in the Drivers' standings with 200 points. In 2024, he was in 31st place with three Top 10s in the entire season.

Ad

#3 Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece was racing for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his days at the Tony Stewart co-owned team were numbered as the former NASCAR driver and team owner wanted to shut the team down. As a result, Preece, who seemed to be promising in 2024, signed for Brad Keselowski co-owned Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for the 2025 season.

Ryan Preece (60) drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Coming into 2025, he claimed three Top 10s and a Top 5 in 11 races. On top of this, he also led 49 laps and claimed 217 points in 11 races. Currently, he is occupying 18th place in the Drivers' championship, compared to 26th place in 2024.

Ad

#2 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe was one big name who switched teams in 2025. Interestingly, he was another SHR driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who lost his seat at the end of last year. However, he found himself in Joe Gibbs Racing and is currently racing alongside Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.

Chase Briscoe (19) comes out of turn three at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Last year, Briscoe won a race, qualified for the playoffs, but ended his season in 14th place. Compared to 2024, he is currently in 13th place with 245 points. In addition to this, Briscoe claimed four Top 10s, three Top 5s and a pole position.

Ad

#1 Josh Berry

Josh Berry is the driver who made the most with his switch from Stewart-Haas Racing to Wood Brothers Racing. As SHR went defunct at the end of 2024, he joined WBR and replaced Harrison Burton.

Josh Berry (21) during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

With a few races down, Berry went on to win the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race and qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. In addition to this, he also claimed two Top 5s, two Top 10s, a stage win, led 169 laps and amassed 206 points in 24th place. Last season, he finished in 27th place, with only four Top 10s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.