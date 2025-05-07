5 driver moves paying off big in the 2025 NASCAR season

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, multiple drivers have changed teams, parted ways with their old homes and made a new team their home. From the team closing down to having a better deal, there were multiple reasons behind the moves.
The moves in question — some have worked out, while some didn't, and in today's article, we assessed five such drivers, whose moves paid off in 2025, at least in the first quarter of the season.
Here are five NASCAR drivers who changed teams and performed relatively better so far:
#5 Sam Mayer
Sam Mayer, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, moved from JR Motorsports to Haas Factory Team in 2025 and has performed exceptionally well. The #4 driver is currently in third place in the Drivers' standings, despite not winning a race.
In 12 races, he claimed six Top 5s, seven Top 10s and a stage win. Mayer's average start position is 10.333 and his average finish position is 10.833. When compared with 2024, he finished the season in ninth place with three wins.
#4 Justin Haley
Justin Haley was racing with Rick Ware Racing in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he was content with the team. However, on September 20 of that year, it was announced that he would have a swap with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports from the Kansas race onwards.
However, a few days later, it was again announced that Haley will remain as a full-time driver for Spire in 2025 as well. Coming into 2025, Haley has been decent with his performance -- one Top 10 in 11 races and 28th place in the Drivers' standings with 200 points. In 2024, he was in 31st place with three Top 10s in the entire season.
#3 Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece was racing for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his days at the Tony Stewart co-owned team were numbered as the former NASCAR driver and team owner wanted to shut the team down. As a result, Preece, who seemed to be promising in 2024, signed for Brad Keselowski co-owned Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for the 2025 season.
Coming into 2025, he claimed three Top 10s and a Top 5 in 11 races. On top of this, he also led 49 laps and claimed 217 points in 11 races. Currently, he is occupying 18th place in the Drivers' championship, compared to 26th place in 2024.
#2 Chase Briscoe
Chase Briscoe was one big name who switched teams in 2025. Interestingly, he was another SHR driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who lost his seat at the end of last year. However, he found himself in Joe Gibbs Racing and is currently racing alongside Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.
Last year, Briscoe won a race, qualified for the playoffs, but ended his season in 14th place. Compared to 2024, he is currently in 13th place with 245 points. In addition to this, Briscoe claimed four Top 10s, three Top 5s and a pole position.
#1 Josh Berry
Josh Berry is the driver who made the most with his switch from Stewart-Haas Racing to Wood Brothers Racing. As SHR went defunct at the end of 2024, he joined WBR and replaced Harrison Burton.
With a few races down, Berry went on to win the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race and qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. In addition to this, he also claimed two Top 5s, two Top 10s, a stage win, led 169 laps and amassed 206 points in 24th place. Last season, he finished in 27th place, with only four Top 10s.
