5 drivers- including Ty Gibbs- tipped as top winless contenders for the NASCAR championship

NASCAR is all set for the 17th start of the season at Pocono Raceway this weekend, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs ranks among the top winless contenders for the championship title. With ten races left before the playoffs, FOX Sports named the top winless drivers this season.

After a thrilling weekend in Mexico City, stock car racing fans are excited for the upcoming race at the 2.5-mile oval track. The Pennsylvania-based track will host the Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Here, we take a look at the top five winless contenders for the championship, including Ty Gibbs.

#5. Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs, piloting the #54 Toyota Camry XSE in the 2025 season, is still looking for his first Cup Series win. With 103 starts in the series, Gibbs has come close to winning a race on several occasions but has never crossed the finish line in first place.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native ranks 24th in the 2025 Cup Series points table with 296 points. This season, he has secured three top-ten and two top-five finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Michigan Speedway, securing a P3 finish in both races.

Additionally, Ty Gibbs has led 65 laps and has an average start of 15.063 in 16 starts this season under his crew chief, Tyler Allen's guidance, but has yet to secure his berth in the playoffs. Gibbs is set to compete at the upcoming Pocono Raceway. Notably, he ended last year's race in P27 after securing the pole position.

#4. John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek is also looking to clinch his first win of his career. However, looking at his previous starts at the Pocono Raceway, his chances of securing a win are slim. Nemechek finished last year's race one spot behind Ty Gibbs in P28.

The #42 Toyota Camry XSE driver ranks 23rd in the Cup Series points table with 301 points this season. He has secured five top-ten and one top-five finish in 16 starts this season. Also, he has led two laps and has one DNF with an average start of 24.375, but still needs to land a spot in the playoffs.

#3. Erik Jones

Legacy Motor Club driver and John Hunter Nemechek's teammate, Erik Jones, also joined Ty Gibbs in the top winless contenders' list. Despite having three career wins, 39 top-five finishes, and 92 top-ten finishes in 305 starts, Jones has been riding on a 95-race winless streak. His last win came in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has been longing for a win ever since.

The #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver has 13 starts at the 2.5-mile oval track and has yet to secure a win. He finished last year's race in P14, and his best finish came in 2019, where he finished in P2. He ranks 22nd in the Cup Series points table with 311 points to his credit. Also, he has secured two top-ten and one top-five finish in 16 starts this season, but hasn't secured a spot in the playoffs.

#4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has also made it to the top winless contenders' list this year. Stenhouse Jr. has four Cup Series wins, 26 top-fives, and 62 top-ten finishes in 452 starts. Despite these stats, the Cup Series driver has yet to lead a lap in the 2025 season and win a race to enter the playoffs. The drafting tracks are the #47 Chevy driver's only chance to secure a win.

The Olive Branch, Mississippi, native ranks 21st in the Cup Series points table with 312 points. He has secured two top-ten and one top-five finish this season with one unfortunate DNF. Additionally, in 21 starts at the 2.50-mile oval track, he has yet to clinch a win.

#5. Austin Dillon

Just like Ty Gibbs, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon has also joined the winless contenders' list. Dillon has five Cup Series wins, 23 top-fives, and 83 top-ten finishes in 424 starts. Despite a decent career, Dillon has yet to secure a win this season to secure his spot in the playoffs.

The RCR driver has a strong hold on Richmond Raceway and the drafting tracks. However, the next race is scheduled at Pocono Raceway, and Dillon has only one top-ten finish at the track. Last year, he finished in P23 at the 2.5-mile oval track driving his #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Notably, he ranks 27th in the Cup Series points table with 284 points and three top-ten finishes.

