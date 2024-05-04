5 most expensive items owned by NASCAR drivers

Being among the highest-paid atheletes on the planets, many NASCAR drivers have some of the most expensive possessions in the motorsports world. From hefty mansions to towering jets, here is a list of 7 of the most expensive and exquisite things owned by NASCAR drivers.

1. Jeff Gordon's mansion

One of the most expensive houses ever owned by a NASCAR driver, four-time Winston Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon used to own a 16,000 square feet mansion in Florida.

Expand Tweet

Built in 1996, the 16,582-square-foot oceanfront estate, located at 2445 S Ocean Blvd. in Highland Beach, boasted seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater, a gym, a resort-style pool, and even a six-bay auto museum.

Originally purchased by Gordon in 1996 for $2.4 million, the property recently fetched a staggering $36 million, setting a new record for the area.

2. Jimmie Johnson's private jet

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson owns a Gulfstream G150 private jet. Johnson, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023, remains one of the wealthiest drivers on the circuit.

His jet, the Gulfstream G150, costed around $16 million (according to Simple Flying). The G150 remains one of the fastest business jets in its class, boasting a maximum speed of Mach 0.875 and a cruise speed of 484 knots.

3. Dale Earnhardt's superyacht

The late Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time Cup champion and NASCAR icon, left behind a legacy of greatness, including his unfinished superyacht, "Sunday Money." This 2001 model, 100-ft. Hatteras yacht, named after a song he collaborated on with country duo Brooks & Dunn, featured five staterooms and a Detroit Diesel engine.

Originally intended for deep-sea fishing, the vessel boasted luxurious amenities such as a custom sunken bar, alfresco dining area, and lounge space. The superyacht was listed for $4.2 million in 2018 (according to Denison Yacht Sales).

4. Tony Stewart's Eldora Speedway

Tony Stewart, a Hall of Famer legend and three-time Cup Series champion, purchased Eldora Speedway in 2004. Located in Rossburg, Ohio, this iconic dirt racing track has been a staple of the racing calendar since its inception in 1954.

Under Stewart's ownership, Eldora Speedway has undergone significant renovations and hosted prestigious events such as the Truck Series' Eldora Dirt Derby.

Expand Tweet

5. Richard Childress' winery

RCR owner and former driver Richard Childress diversified his portfolio with the commencement of a winery, which started in 2004. Situated in Lexington, North Carolina, Childress Vineyards boasts picturesque vineyards and a state-of-the-art winery.

Expand Tweet

Childress' winery business, which has received numerous awards and accolades in it's genre, now stands at a staggering valuation of over $250 million (according to Biz Journal).