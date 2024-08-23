5 most expensive NASCAR fines amidst Denny Hamlin’s crew chief’s $100,000 penalty

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing were each fined 75 regular season and 10 playoff points after Toyota Racing Development self-reported violations of multiple sections of the NASCAR rule book. Additionally, crew chief Chris Gabehart was slapped with a $100,000 penalty.

This follows TRD's rebuilding of Hamlin's race-winning engine, which dominated the Bristol Motor Speedway. Their actions were deemed a "grievous mistake," as they prevented NASCAR officials from conducting a thorough inspection of the engine, resulting in the substantial penalties

On that note, here's a look at 5 of the most expensive fines levied by NASCAR:

#5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($75000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Image via Imagn)

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver was slapped with a $75,000 penalty after he got into a fight with Kyle Busch at the 2024 North Wilkesboro Speedway race. After Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brushed past the Richard Childress Racing driver on the opening lap, Busch retaliated with a similar move on the next lap. This resulted in Stenhouse Jr.'s early exit from the million-dollar race, leaving him furious.

Trending

Stenhouse Jr. waited for Busch's race to end and had a heated exchange soon after. However, the situation quickly escalated from verbal altercation to physical violence in no time as the JTG Daugherty driver attacked the #8 Chevy driver.

#4. Richard Petty ($110,000)

Richard Petty (Image via Getty)

Richard Petty clinched his 198th victory at the 1983 Charlotte Motor Speedway race, but the triumph was marred by a hefty penalty. After leading 23 laps, the 'King' outpaced Darrell Waltrip by a comfortable 3.4 seconds. However, NASCAR officials discovered that the #43 Pontiac had an oversized engine and that the left-side tires were incorrectly mounted on the right side.

While Petty was allowed to retain the win, NASCAR imposed a 104-point penalty and a $35,000 fine. Considering 2024 inflation, the fine would be approximately $110,000 in today's terms.

#3. Carl Long ($293,000)

Carl Long (Image via Imagn)

Following the discovery of an oversized engine at Lowe's Motor Speedway in 2009, Carl Long was suspended for 12 races and penalized 200 points. His crew chief, Charles Swing, was also heavily fined with a $200,000 penalty. Per the regulations, the engine's size should be no more than 358 cid, but Long's engine measured 358.19 cid.

NASCAR team owners typically bear the burden of paying their chief's fines, and when converted to today's money, the 2009 penalty totals approximately $293,000.

#2. Hendrick Motorsports ($400,000)

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson's #5 Chevy (Image via Getty)

Following the practice session at Phoenix Raceway last year, the hood louvers of HMS' four cars—Kyle Larson's #5 Chevy, Alex Bowman's #48 Chevy, William Byron's #24 Chevy, and Chase Elliott's #9 Chevy—were confiscated. Despite this, the drivers were permitted to race after replacing the louvers in compliance with the regulations.

After scrutinizing them at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, the officials discovered unapproved modifications on all HMS cars. As a result, the owner was docked 100 points, and 10 playoff points were deducted from each driver. The crew chiefs were each fined $100,000, adding to $400,000. Though HMS got the points back after appealing to the Appeals Panel, the monetary penalty stood.

#1. Michael Waltrip Racing ($405,000)

Michael Waltrip (Image via Imagn)

During the 2013 Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Clint Bowyer intentionally spun out on the track, followed by teammate Brian Vickers pitting just before the restart. Although the reason for Vickers' pit stop was unclear, NASCAR officials closely examined Bowyer and Vickers' actions and concluded that they had manipulated the race

Thus, each driver was given a 50-point penalty, and Michael Waltrip Racing was slapped with a hefty fine of $300,000. Adjusted to today's value, the penalty, is approximately $405,000. MWR could never recover from the hefty fine and shut down its operations after the 2015 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback