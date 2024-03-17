5 most expensive NASCAR vehicles ever sold at an auction

NASCAR's storied history has produced some of the most iconic race cars to ever circle a track. Driven by legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon, these machines have made their mark by breaking records, winning championships, and capturing the imagination of racing fans worldwide.

When these historic NASCAR artifacts eventually retired from competition, they frequently landed on the auction block, where collectors and investors bid eye-watering sums to own a piece of history.

The most valuable NASCAR race cars sold at auction

The top prices paid for NASCAR race cars at auction have totaled in the millions. The cars that tend to fetch the highest bids are those that were campaigned during the driver's championship seasons or record-setting race wins.

According to auction results, here are some of the most valuable NASCAR race cars ever sold:

1. Junior Johnson's 1963 Chevrolet Impala: $2.8 million

This #11 Chevy was piloted by the legendary moonshiner-turned-racer Junior Johnson in 1963. That year, he won six times and achieved a remarkable 13 pole positions. The historic success of this Impala made it one of the most coveted cars ever auctioned.

2. David Pearson’s 1969 Ford Torino Talladega: $1.8 million

1969 Ford Torino

The "Silver Fox" David Pearson wheeled this Ford to victory in the fall Talladega race in 1969, part of an incredible championship season where he won 11 times. The slippery shape of the Torino Talladega allowed Pearson to outduel other NASCAR legends in many of his wins that year.

3. Dale Earnhardt’s 1994 Chevrolet Lumina: $1.3 million

The "Intimidator's" 1994 white #3 Lumina was specially built for racing at NASCAR's biggest track and remains one of Earnhardt's most iconic cars. Collectors covet a piece of the legend's incredible superspeedway dominance that year.

4. Cale Yarborough's 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo: $1.2 million

Cale Yarborough alongside his Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Cale Yarborough’s 1977 race-worn Chevrolet for $1.2 million puts it among the most valuable NASCAR race cars ever sold. And this Monte Carlo has good reason to keep such an elite company. As the machine Yarborough piloted to his third consecutive Winston Cup title, it cemented his status as the first and only driver of NASCAR’s modern era to achieve a “three-peat.”

5. Jeff Gordon's 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo: $1.1 million

This rainbow #24 car marks Gordon's second championship season, where he visited victory lane an incredible 10 times. The 1997 season also saw Gordon's famous win at the inaugural NASCAR race in Indianapolis, the venerable Brickyard 400. This Monte Carlo represents the young superstar's ascendance to the sport's elite.

Stewart’s humble beginnings fetch the modest price

While the cars above represent the peaks of NASCAR royalty, more recent retirees sell for comparably modest prices. Case in point: an early race car from legendary driver Tony Stewart's rookie season was recently auctioned for a relatively paltry $15,400.

The 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix chassis was originally built for use by Bobby Labonte but was later utilized by Stewart in his freshman Cup Series effort. Though winless that year, Stewart piloted this black #20 Pontiac to a memorable near-miss in Loudon, NH. He dominated much of the race, leading 118 laps, but heartbreakingly ran out of fuel with two laps remaining, handing the win to Jeff Burton.

So while this Pontiac wasn't the most successful in NASCAR history, it represents an important early chapter in Stewart's Hall of Fame career. The new owner is now the steward of a unique piece of racing history for a modest investment - at least by the standards of the multi-million dollar icons.

The evolution of iconic NASCAR race cars

The most prized NASCAR race cars at auction have evolved considerably from the early beginnings of stock car racing. The sanctioning body's rules have constantly reshaped the dynamics of cars over the decades. As the sport's popularity grew, so did the value of yesteryear's iconic race-winning hardware.

What started in the 1940s as slightly modified production cars like those campaigned by Junior Johnson has transformed into today’s cutting-edge, purpose-built speed machines. And this progression has been punctuated by periods of radical change.

The specialized, streamlined Mopar and Ford models of the late 1960s gave way to Detroit's aerodynamic offerings of the early 1980s. Later generations featured the iconic hand-fabricated tube-frame chassis race shops build today.

But one thing has stayed consistent: the incredible value collectors see in an authentic icon that made history on NASCAR's grandest stages. These rolling legends represent America's unrelenting thirst for speed, success, and boundless innovation.