The Daytona 500, famously known as "The Great American Race," stands as the most prestigious event in the NASCAR Cup Series. Held annually in February at Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona 500 has been the official season opener since 1982, setting the stage for thrilling high-speed battles and unforgettable finishes.

Over the years, the Daytona 500 has produced some of the most defining moments in NASCAR history. From legendary victories to shocking upsets, these moments have cemented its reputation as the ultimate test of skill and endurance. Let’s explore five of the most iconic moments that have shaped the legacy of this historic race.

5 extraordinary Daytona 500 moments that you should know

#5 David Pearson's restart miracle (1976)

Three-time Cup Series champion David Pearson captured a dramatic victory in the 1976 Daytona 500 while driving the #21 Mercury for Wood Brothers Racing. Engaged in an intense battle for the lead with seven-time champion Richard Petty, the race took an extraordinary turn on the final lap when both drivers crashed. Despite the incident, Pearson managed to restart his car and limp across the finish line before Petty, securing one of the most memorable wins in Daytona 500 history.

#4 First Televised Daytona 500 (1979)

NASCAR legend Richard Petty drove down Victory Lane in what was the first-ever flag-to-flag television coverage of the Daytona 500. Petty crossed the start-finish line merely a car length away from Darrell Waltrip, and secured his sixth win of the Great American Race. Furthermore, Petty eventually secured his seventh and final Cup Series title the same, year, making it a season for the history books.

#3 Lucky Number 17 (1989)

Three-time Cup Series champion and former Hendrick Motorsports driver Darrell Waltrip secured his first-ever Daytona 500 win in the 1989 Cup Series campaign. However, despite outperforming NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and securing his first and only win in the 500-mile race, a peculiarity about Waltrip's win is worth mentioning.

Waltrip was piloting the #17 Chevy, in his 17th attempt to win the iconic race, which was scheduled on February 17. The win also marked HMS' second triumph in the event.

#2 Triumph in the face of tragedy (2001)

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip had a 33-year Cup Series career, making 784 starts with 133 top-ten finishes and four victories. His first Cup win came in the 2001 Daytona 500 while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

That race, however, is remembered for tragedy. Waltrip led the final lap with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind him. A fatal crash claimed Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s life, casting a shadow over Waltrip’s victory.

#1 Like father like son (2004)

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on the track when his father, 'The Intimidator' tragically lost his life. Dale Jr. finished the Daytona 500 on that fateful day in P2.

However, three years later, Earnhardt Jr. secured his first victory in the Daytona 500, finishing ahead of legends such as Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, and Jeff Gordon. Furthermore, after an emotional win at the event, Dale Jr. mentioned his father and said, "He was with me tonight, I don't know how I did it."

Now, Dale Jr.'s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports is set to run in 2025's Great American Race, which is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

