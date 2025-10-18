5 facts you should know about NASCAR rookie Gio Ruggiero after his maiden Talladega victory

Friday's Love’s RV Stop 225 saw Gio Ruggiero emerge victorious in a photo finish. The rookie driver is a part of the Tricon Garage squad and is on his climb in the NASCAR ladder after racing in the ARCA series last year.

Moreover, arriving in the Truck Series field, he immediately caught the eye of the racing realm and has now claimed his maiden win in his rookie season. So, let's take a look at five facts about the Massachusetts-born driver, without any further ado:

5 interesting facts about Gio Ruggiero

#5 Gio Ruggiero's victory ended a three-year-plus winless streak for the No. 17 Truck

While Tricon Garage has claimed multiple race victories this year, down to Corey Heim's incredible 2025 campaign. Gio Ruggiero's victory in Talladega made him the team's second driver to claim a race win this year.

This win was seemingly in the pipeline as he had already secured six top-five finishes throughout the year, and the race win was just on the horizon, a result which he was able to clinch in Talladega.

#4 Taking the dub in the Winchester 400 as a teenager

The Winchester 400 is touted as one of the most revered races that any driver could win in the stock car realm. While many NASCAR drivers have failed at achieving this feat, Ruggiero's result is a bit different.

He won the fabled race in 2023, while being a teenager (which he still is), and continues to race fiercely in the stock car racing sphere.

#3 A successful 2023 season

The Winchester 400 was not the only feat that the 19-year-old claimed that year. The victory at the half-mile track helped him secure the CRA Super Series championship.

Moreover, this was not the only title that he won that year, as he had also won the Southern Super Series. Thus, becoming the first driver since Scott Hanz in about two decades to achieve something of this calibre.

#2 Gio Ruggiero is under Toyota's wings

Ruggiero is a member of Toyota Racing Development. A hoard of drivers have worked with the Japanese giant in the NASCAR ladder, and the teenager is seemingly their new budding star.

This coalition had helped Ruggiero with a Truck Series drive this year, as it led to Tricon Garage and him partnering up for the 2025 campaign.

#1 An eye-catching Truck debut at Daytona

Gio Ruggiero was lined up to make his Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage at the Daytona International Speedway. The race is known for its special status in the NASCAR sphere, and he had a stellar debut, announcing his arrival in the top leagues of racing.

He had started 34th, but this didn't stop him from moving up the order as he led 11 laps before finishing the race in second place. Showcasing his strengths behind the wheel of a racecar.

