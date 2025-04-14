5 flop performances in the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race featuring Joey Logano

The ninth race for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season ended with Kyle Larson winning his second dominant race this year. The Hendrick Motorsports driver collected two victories at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend after also winning the Xfinity race. Larson led 411 out of 500 laps of the Bristol Cup race and finished ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.

Ad

Here are five flop performances from Sunday's Food City 500.

#1 Joey Logano

Joey Logano finished the race in 24th place, three laps down to Larson. He qualified 38th after hitting the wall on Saturday. The Team Penske driver was already a lap down by the end of Stage 1 and could not make up any ground. This marked the defending NASCAR Cup champion's second 24th-place finish after last month's race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Ad

Trending

Logano is ninth in the NASCAR Cup points standings following his outing in Bristol. He has achieved only one top-10 finish this season, which came in Martinsville.

#2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ahead of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started the race from the front row and had a solid shot at a good result. He qualified second behind pole-sitter Alex Bowman but the Hyak Motorsports' No. 47 Chevy could not hold up the lead and finished 22nd at the 0.533-mile oval. However, Stenhouse Jr. remained in 18th place with 176 points.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr.'s only top-5 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series this season came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earlier this year.

#3 Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suarez prior to the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suárez earned four points after last Sunday's race and dropped three ranks in the points standings to sit 27th. He qualified 23rd for the race and ended up six laps behind in 33rd position. This was Suárez's second-worst finish after placing 36th at COTA in the No. 99 Chevy.

Ad

Suárez's best finish this season was second place at Las Vegas.

#4 Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon during driver introductions for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Ty Dillon qualified in 12th place at Bristol but ended up with his worst finish of the season in 32nd. The No. 10 Chevy Kaulig Racing driver fell four ranks in the NASCAR points standings after earning just five points during the race and is now ranked 29th. Dillon's best this season was 14th place at Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

#5 Cole Custer

Chris Buescher (17) races Cole Custer (41) during the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Cole Custer finished 29th at Bristol, driving the No. 41 Ford for the Haas Factory Team. He qualified 33rd after John Hunter Nemechek and is yet to finish in the top 20 this season. Custer's best finish was also at the season-opening Daytona 500, in 21st place. The 27-year-old collected eight points during the Bristol race and is now ranked 35th in the points standings.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, after the season's only break for Easter Sunday this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More