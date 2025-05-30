Over the years, NASCAR has been the backdrop for numerous intense on-track rivalries that pushed the boundaries of speed, skill, and competition. Long before the modern era, legendary drivers battled fiercely for supremacy, setting the standard for the rivalries we see today.

Let us discuss 5 such fierce rivalries before the 21st century featuring icons like Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, who helped shape the sport's legacy.

5 Greatest NASCAR rivalries before the 2000s feat. Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon

#5 Richard Petty vs David Pearson

Richard Petty and David Pearson were two of the earliest drivers to reach legendary status in NASCAR history. The duo maintained a fierce rivalry between 1960 and 1980, often battling each other for wins and championships. During this period, they collectively secured 10 NASCAR Cup Series titles—Petty earning seven and Pearson taking home three.

Eventually, in recognition of their exceptional careers and lasting impact, both were rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame, the highest honour to be bestowed upon any NASCAR driver.

#4 Darrell Waltrip vs Bobby Allison

Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison, both former NASCAR Cup Series champions, shared a fierce and often personal rivalry that began in the early 1970s and lasted into the early 1980s. The tension between the two intensified when Allison was driving for Junior Johnson & Associates.

Ironically, Waltrip would later join Junior Johnson's team, where he flourished and went on to win all three of his NASCAR Cup Series championships. In contrast, Bobby Allison captured his lone Cup title while driving for DiGard Motorsports.

#3 Dale Earnhardt vs Terry Labonte

Seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt is considered one of the most gifted drivers to have ever graced the sport. Earnhardt Sr. and two-time champion Terry Labonte flourished in the sport starting from the 1980s up until the late 1990s.

The Intimidator eventually cemented his position with Richard Childress Racing, cementing himself in the history of the team. Meanwhile, Terry Labonte, often known as The Iceman, flourished late in his career with Hendrick Motorsports.

#2 Darrell Waltrip vs Cale Yarborough

Darrell Waltrip’s rivalries extended beyond a single name, with one of his earliest and fiercest being against fellow three-time Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough. Though the two clashed often on the track, their relationship off the asphalt remained friendly and respectful.

In a twist of fate, it was Yarborough who recommended Waltrip as his replacement in Junior Johnson’s #11 Chevy. That decision paid off, as Waltrip went on to win his first Cup Series title in his debut season with the team.

#1 Dale Earnhardt vs Jeff Gordon

Dale Earnhardt and a young Jeff Gordon shared what is widely regarded as one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport's history—a battle between a grizzled seven-time champion and a rising, supremely talented star. Their rivalry sparked instantly after Gordon landed a full-time ride with Hendrick Motorsports in 1993.

Expand Tweet

From that debut season until Earnhardt’s tragic passing in 2001 at Daytona International Speedway, the duo claimed five Cup Series championships between them. Gordon would go on to win his fourth and final title later that same year, symbolising the close of a legendary chapter in NASCAR’s golden era.

