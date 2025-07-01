5 hottest rumors sweeping the NASCAR garage ahead of the 2025 silly season

With 18 of 36 races completed in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the season has officially reached its halfway point. With much focus on who will capture this year's Cup title, we cannot forget about silly season and where things can shake out for next year.

Ad

While many of the top stars in the Cup Series already know their plans for 2026, some are still up in the air. Here, we'll take a look at five possible silly season moves for 2026.

1. Daniel Suarez could be out of Trackhouse Racing

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty

Amid his fifth season behind the wheel of the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez has struggled to find results in 2025. The Mexican-born driver sits 29th in the points standings and has posted an average finish of 21.4 through 18 races.

Ad

Trending

This could spell the end of a five-year stint for Suarez and Trackhouse Racing. If Suarez doesn't land a new contract with Trackhouse, it could lead to an up-and-coming driver filling the role. This would leave Suarez out of a ride, making him an interesting free agent for 2026.

2. Ty Dillon re-signing with Kaulig Racing

NASCAR: ARCA Series - General Tire 200 - Source: Imagn

Ty Dillon joined Kaulig Racing to pilot the #10 car ahead of the 2025 season. His performance up to this point might be enough to keep the grandson of Richard Childress behind the wheel for 2026.

Ad

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, there are "talks" towards renewing Dillon's contract for the 2026 campaign. Through 18 races, Dillon has logged one top-10 finish and registered an average finish of 22.8. While Dillon's numbers aren't taking the world by storm, it might be enough for at least one more season with Kaulig Racing.

3. A.J. Allmendinger staying in the Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty

After going back down to the Xfinity Series in 2024, A.J. Allmendinger returned to the Cup Series full-time in 2025 with Kaulig Racing. Based on his performance in the #16 car this season, expect Allmendinger to be Cup racing again in 2026.

Ad

After 18 races, Allmendinger sits 17th in the points standings, the first driver below the playoff cut line. He's posted one top five and has an average finish of 19.8. Per Bob Pockrass, Kaulig Racing is expected to keep its driver lineup the same in 2026, so it's a safe bet to think Allmendinger isn't going anywhere next year.

4. Corey Heim moving up to Cup

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150 - Source: Getty

One to watch this silly season will be Corey Heim. In 15 races, Heim has an over 100-point lead in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings with five victories, proving he's more than ready for the next level in 2026.

Ad

While nothing is set in stone, don't be surprised if Heim leaps to the Cup level in 2026. Heim has already competed in Cup events for 23XI Racing on a part-time basis. If the organization decides to make a driver switch or field a fourth full-time Cup entry, Heim could be making the jump to the Cup Series in 2026.

5. Connor Zilisch to run Cup full-time

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch is another name that could be on his way to the Cup Series in 2026. The driver of the #88 in the Xfinity Series has posted two victories this year and currently sits fifth in the points standings.

Zilisch has also competed part-time in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing, which could make transitioning to full-time Cup racing easy. With the possibility of Daniel Suarez not returning, Zilisch could be the one to fill the seat of the #99 car in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.