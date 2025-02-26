5 interesting facts about Carson Hocevar you should know

Carson Hocevar is one of NASCAR’s top prospects who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports, behind the wheel of #77 Chevrolet. At an early age in his racing career, he has quickly made a name for himself in NASCAR’s lower-tier series, the Truck Series.

Ad

Hocevar competed for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and gained a reputation for his aggressive driving style, entertaining personality, and strong performances. So, whether you're a longtime fan or just getting to know about him, here are five interesting facts that you should know about Hocevar.

5 facts about Carson Hocevar

#1 Started racing at a young age

Ad

Trending

The Portage, Michigan, native was born into the world of racing, getting behind the wheel at just seven years old. He started racing in quarter midgets, where he dominated the competition before progressing to late models. He won 79 feature races and 15 national championships in midget series. His early start and success in grassroots-level racing helped pave the way for his NASCAR higher rank series career.

#2 Standout performance in Late Model Series

Ad

Before Carson Hocevar’s transition into NASCAR ranks, he became one of the most talked-about young talents in late model racing. At the age of 12, he started racing at Berlin Raceway and won the track’s Outlaw Late Model championship and also won the first Super Late Model race at the Berlin in 2016.

The following year, he won the prestigious Berlin Raceway Super Late Model championship at the age of 14. He also won the Winchester 400 in 2020.

Ad

#3 Hocevar is a fan of unique helmet designs.

The 22-year-old is known for sporting some of the most eye-catching helmet designs in NASCAR. From tributes to his racing heroes to creative and colorful themes, his helmets often tell a story. This adds an extra layer to his racing personality and makes him stand out more in the garage.

#4 His career first NASCAR Championship 4 appearance

Carson Hocevar became a rising star in the NASCAR Truck Series with Niece Motorsports since he started competing full-time. The 2023 season marked his breakout season, winning four races and reaching the playoffs for the third consecutive time before wrapping the season at third place in the final championship standings.

Ad

#5 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honor in 2024

After impressive performances in 2023, Carson Hocevar earned the full-time NASCAR Cup Series seat with Spire Motorsports in 2024, marking a major step in his career. With his impressive results in his first full-time season, he earned the Rookie of the Year honor the same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"