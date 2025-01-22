5 interesting facts about Denny Hamlin that you should know 

Denny Hamlin is one of the most prominent NASCAR drivers, and has been competing in the Cup Series for two decades. The Florida native's passion for racing began with go-karting, and he started his NASCAR journey in 2004. He has cultivated a reputation as an excellent driver and has a total of 54 wins in the Cup Series.

Hamlin is also a team owner of 23XI Racing, having partnered with Michael Jordan to establish the team. The two wanted to build a team with diverse racers and get involved in NASCAR on a business level.

Here are five interesting facts about NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

#1. Novice poker player

Denny Hamlin enjoys playing poker in his free time. Clearly his competitive side also spills into the game. He even won a 300k blackjack tournament in Las Vegas in March 2024. He posted about his win on Instagram with the caption:

" All In "

#2 Giving back to society

Denny Hamlin has a foundation named after him, called the "Denny Hamlin Foundation", which focuses on raising awareness on cystic fibrosis and other chronic diseases. His passion for starting the foundation originated from a friend who was suffering from the disease.

The foundation partners up with hospitals to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. It also donates money to charities to help out children and families. Racing events like The Short Track Showdown are also held to support the foundation.

#3 A lobster phobia

Denny Hamlin has repeatedly stated in interviews that he has a phobia of lobsters as he does not like looking at their bodily structure. Funnily enough, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway awards racers with a live lobster as trophy. He was awarded this in 2017 and he stated that he wasn't quite fond of physically receiving it.

"I’m not going to do anything with it. I’ve seen it and touched it for the last time. I have a lobster phobia. I just don’t like them. Can’t look at it. So as far as I’m concerned, they need to put it back in the water and let it live," he said [via thesportsrush.com].

#4 Podcast endevours

Denny Hamlin has a podcast called "Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin" . It provides his own opinions and insights on upcoming races. The panel discusses and give updates on NASCAR news and responds to fan questions. He started this podcast in 2023, It was to help him form a direct connection with his fans. It has been rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Apple Podcasts and has more than 80 episodes live. The audience reaction to the podcast has been positive.

#5 Golf enthusiast

The three-time Daytona 500 champion also plays other sports leisurely. Hamlin has played golf as a hobby. When he is not on the race track, he enjoys spending his time on the course. He has participated in and hosted celebrity and charity golf tournaments like FedEx's 50th Birthday Celebration and Denny & Mark's Pro-Am Jam.

Hamlin is a prominent participant on the "Golf Guys Tour" with his friends. He stated in April 2021 (via NASCAR) that golf helps to clear his mind and socialize with friends.

