5 interesting facts about Shane van Gisbergen that you should know

One of New Zealand's brightest racing stars, Shane van Gisbergen, is now a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. The 35-year-old from the land of the Kiwis will compete in the top tier of stock car racing for Trackhouse Racing in 2025.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks put Van Gisbergen in charge of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside existing drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. Known for his dominant displays on road courses, Van Gisbergen boasts numerous facts that only a handful of fans know.

Here are five such facts about Shane van Gisbergen that you should know:

#5 Winner of races in four major racing series

Shane van Gisbergen (97) performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Shane van Gisbergen has competed in multiple racing series so far and claimed victories in almost all of them. From the Xfinity Series and Cup Series in NASCAR to the GT Racing Series and Supercars Championship, the driver from New Zealand is a winner in all the aforementioned racing disciplines.

He has a win in the Cup Series, three wins in the Xfinity Series, and 81 wins in the Supercars Championship. His number of victories in the Supercars Championship took him to fourth place in the racing series' history.

#4 First Winner of NASCAR Road Course

Shane Van Gisbergen (91) reacts after winning the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race at Chicago Street Race

Shane van Gisbergen claimed his one and only victory in the Cup Series in the 2023 Grant Park 2020 at Chicago Road Course in Chicago, Illinois. It was the 18th race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the first street race in the history of the sport.

Van Gisbergen qualified in third place for the race behind pole sitter Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. However, he made significant improvements throughout the race and took the checkered flag ahead of Justin Haley and Chase Elliott to register his first triumph.

# 3 One of only two drivers to win all three major racing events at Mount Panorama

Shane van Gisbergen is one of only two drivers to win all three of the major racing events that take place at Mount Panorama. Besides him, Australian driver Paul Morris won all three races—the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 6 Hour, and Bathurst 12 Hour.

#2 3-Time Bathurst Winner

Van Gisbergen celebrates with the Championship Trophy after the Bathurst 1000

Shane van Gisbergen is a three-time Bathurst 1000 winner after he claimed the wins in 2020, 2022, and 2023. It is a single race that covers a distance of 1000 kilometers. Driving for Triple Eight Race Engineering, the driver from New Zealand qualified in second place for the race in 2020 but won it eventually, driving the #97 Holden Commodore ZB.

In 2022, Van Gisbergen qualified in fourth place, but in the race, he overtook the drivers in front of him and claimed the victory. In 2023, the 35-year-old qualified in seventh place but triumphed in the race.

#1 3-Time Supercars Champion

Richie Stanaway and Shane van Gisbergen celebrate driving the Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro to victory during the Bathurst 1000, part of the 2023 Supercars Championship Series

Shane van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Champion. With 508 race entries, 81 wins, and 176 podiums to his name, the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver claimed championships in 2016, 2021, and 2022.

In his first year of the championship, he claimed 3368 points and was ahead of Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin. In 2021, Van Gisbergen amassed 2930 points and held off Jamie Whincup once again. In his final championship, he claimed the title ahead of Cameron Waters by claiming 3523 points.

