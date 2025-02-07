5 lesser known facts about NASCAR Great Carl Edwards

Carl Edwards is among the NASCAR greats, remembered for his competitive spirit and interesting personality. He stayed true to himself and did things his way, including living a private life despite the bright lights on the track.

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Carl Edwards is a former stock car professional racer who competed in the Cup Series for Roush Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. While Edwards amassed 28 Cup race wins, he couldn't secure a championship despite coming close on multiple occasions.

Considering Edwards always lived a private life, not much is known about him except for his professional racing career backed by the 2025 Hall of Fame induction. However, the NASCAR world got to know the driver over time, and here are five lesser-known facts about him.

I. Business cards

While some drivers get their seats through connections, Carl Edwards made himself known to teams using business cards. The cards came with his photo and read, "If you're looking for a driver, you're looking for me".

Carl Edwards driving the No. 99 Ford at Phoenix International Raceway in 2005 - Source: Imagn

Eventually, the Missouri native signed a contract with Roush Racing starting the 2004 season. During his first full-time schedule the following year, the driver won four Cup races piloting the renowned No. 99 Ford.

II. Carl Edwards took a joke seriously in 2012 Daytona 500

NASCAR witnessed one of the longest red flags in history after Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a jet dryer in the 2012 Daytona 500. As drivers waited for the race to resume, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joked about giving P1 man Dave Blaney the win and going home, but Carl Edwards didn't let it pass.

According to Dale Jr., almost everyone playfully agreed to his proposal except for Edwards, who was 17th on the restart. He gained positions after the race resumed and finished eighth, with teammate Matt Kenseth taking victory at Daytona.

III. No social media

Carl Edwards has been living a private life to the extent that he doesn't have social media accounts, at least publicly. The driver once promised to create a Twitter account (Now X) if he won a championship but to no avail.

Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota during his last race in the NASCAR Cup Series - Source: Imagn

During the 2016 Chase for the Sprint Cup, competing drivers had their Twitter handles on their cars' windshields. However, Edwards didn't have an account, hence the league officials used #CarlEdwards instead.

IV. Magazine shoots

Perhaps the most significant non-racing-related project Edwards took was becoming a cover model for ESPN and Men's Health. He appeared shirtless in two magazines in 2006 advocating a healthy lifestyle through working out.

Three years later, Edwards was one of the 80 athletes in ESPN's "Body Issue". Representing NASCAR, the then-Roush Racing driver was joined by renowned athletes including Dwight Howard and Serena Williams.

V. Life outside racing

Carl Edwards may be remembered for winning multiple races celebrating with a backflip but he also has life outside racing. Since high school, the Missouri native held a pilot's license and flew himself to racetracks.

Carl Edwards during the 2023 Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn

Edwards was also a part-time teacher before making a name for himself in NASCAR in 2002. He even sold newspapers while pursuing a career in racing, which reflected his determination to achieve great things in life.

