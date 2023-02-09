5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers most likely to win their first title in 2023

Daytona International Speedway marks the official start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, with drivers finally getting a chance to race for championship points after an exhibition outing in Los Angeles. While the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum whet fans' appetite for what is to come this year, the 65th run of the Daytona 500 is where things are starting to get serious.

The prestigious 500-mile-long race will be attended by a massive crowd, all there to witness 33 drivers race on one of the fastest ovals in stock car racing, not to mention one of the fastest tracks in the whole world. Out of these 33 entries, however, only a handful of individuals have been able to climb to the top of the ladder in NASCAR by clinching the championship at some point in their careers. The ultimate prize holders will be a group of 7 drivers if we count out Jimmie Johnson's part-time appearance in 2023.

The list comprises of Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and last year's champion Joey Logano. This leaves us with 26 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopefuls, who will be gunning for the biggest trophy in the sport. Who are the drivers most likely to win the championship? The ones with the best execution on the track and fast machinery underneath them.

5 drivers who might win their first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023

Out of the remaining 26 drivers, the following are the most likely to make the biggest leap for their foreseeable future in the sport:

#5 Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe showed flashes of brilliance last year with a win for the team, as well as his mostly consistent run in the playoffs. However, the #14 Ford Mustang driver needs to find real consistency and tenacity behind the wheel every weekend if he is to compete for the title.

#4 Ryan Blaney

Driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney is the second most experienced NASCAR driver on this list. With 270 starts to his name, Blaney proved to be a consistent driver last year. Missing out on a points-paying race victory, Blaney did win last year's All-Star race.

#3 Ross Chastain

Everyone at this point is familiar with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, whether they are NASCAR fans or not. Having caught the world's eye for his do-it-at-any-cost mentality, the Alva, Florida native rode his way into the Championship 4 last year and is not afraid to ruffle some feathers on the track.

#2 Christopher Bell

One of the 2 Joe Gibbs Racing drivers on this list, Christopher Bell was seen finding speed and ability behind the wheel of his #20 Toyota Camry TRD last year when it mattered most. Entering his fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series, he will be looking to finish where he left off last season.

#1 Denny Hamlin

The sole driver to be on this list that holds the 'should've won a championship by now' monicker, the ultimate prize has eluded Denny Hamlin despite the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver's best efforts. A three-time Daytona 500 winner, Hamlin is regarded as one of the best drivers in the sport to have not yet clinched a title. His experience of 17 years and 48 Cup wins surely confirms that he can. Will he do so this year is another matter altogether.

Meanwhile, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 19th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

