5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers and their swanky private jets

Several current and retired NASCAR Cup Series drivers rank among the wealthiest celebrities within the motorsports realm. Beyond racing and other luxuries, the racing elites take their passion for speed to the skies, owning lavish private jets.

Given the extensive 36-week NASCAR schedule and drivers traversing vast distances across the States, several Cup Series drivers and veterans navigate the skies in their private jets. Not only is it a mode of transportation, but a symbol of success that exudes opulence.

In the below compilation, we take a look at the stunning private jets of five NASCAR drivers.

5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers and their private jets

1. Jeff Gordon

The four-time NASCAR Cup champion is one of the wealthiest drivers in the sport. Gordon has invested a part of his fortune in a Hawker 800 private jet - a substantial purchase with the price tag hovering around $12 million. The Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman bought the aircraft in 2006.

Gordon's private jet can carry 13 passengers plus crew with a range of 2,300 miles and a cruising speed of 524 miles per hour. His private jet is registered as N24JG, a nod to his number and his name.

2. Chase Elliott

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver is among the highest earners on the current Cup Series grid and spends his earnings to support his passion for aviation, a trait he inherited from his father Bill Elliott.

Beyond just traveling in lavish private jets, Elliott is an avid pilot and seeks thrill in the skies. He earned his private pilot's license in 2015. The NASCAR Cup Series' most popular driver first owned a Cessna 182, which he later traded for a Beechcraft Baron.

The 2020 Cup champion admittedly flies back and forth between race weekends in the southeastern states.

3. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is another popular name on the list and he navigates the skies in style in his Learjet 60. Dale Jr.'s private jet is registered as N8JR and was first under JRM Air ownership in 2006 for two years, before returning under the same banner in 2016.

Dale Earnhardt Jr Learjet 60 (Image via JetPhotos)

The flight can carry eight passengers and a crew of two, boasting speeds up to 522 miles per hour. It is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Turbofan engines and has a maximum range of 2,240 miles.

4. Jimmie Johnson

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is the owner of a Gulfstream G150, a luxury business jet that comes with a whopping price tag of $16 million. Jimmie Johnson's private jet is one of the fastest jets in its class, with a max speed of 674 miles per hour and a cruising speed of 556 miles per hour.

The Legacy Motor Club co-owner can travel across the country in style as his private jet boasts a range of 2,950 miles. His jet is registered as N480JJ.

5. Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick is among the notable personalities in NASCAR who possess a Learjet 31, a high speed twin-engined business jet. Other esteemed names like Rusty Wallace, Denny Hamlin, and Teresa Earnhardt also own a Learjet 31.

The compact flight can carry seven people and a crew of two. It has a cruising speed of 515 miles per hour and has a range of 1,877 miles.

The aircraft is registered as N229KD and was bought under the ownership of Kevin Harvick INC in 2006.