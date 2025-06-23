5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Atlanta ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR calendar shifts its base from Pocono Raceway to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 race. It is expected to be a thrilling and interesting race after Chase Briscoe's victory at Pocono. It will also present a new experience for the fans, as the NASCAR In-Season tournament also commences from the race in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway, also known as Echopark Speedway, is a 1.540-mile quad-oval track situated in Hampton, Georgia. The track is known for hosting a variety of events, including IndyCar and NASCAR.

Let's now look at five drivers with the best average finish at Atlanta since 2022.

#5. Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain has an average finish of 11.4 in his last seven races at Atlanta. The Trackhouse Racing driver has two Top-fives and four Top-10 finishes to his name. His best finish at the track is second with an average starting position of 18.4.

Chastain is currently ranked eighth in the Cup Series standings.

#4. A.J. Allmendinger

A.J. Allmendinger has an average finish of 11.0 at the Atlanta track since 2022. He has participated in three races at this venue since 2022, finishing once in the top five and has led six laps at this track.

Allmendinger finished 14th last time around at Atlanta. The veteran driver is currently ranked 17th in the Cup Series standings, having scored 344 points in the season so far.

#3. Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez also has an average finish of 11.0 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway over the last three years. Suarez won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta last year. He has led 31 laps at this track and has four Top-five finishes to his name.

Suarez currently finds himself ranked 27th in the Cup Series standings. He finished 15th at Pocono on Sunday (June 22).

#2. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has an average finish of 10.5 at Atlanta Motor Speedway over his last six races at the track. He won the Quaker State 400 in 2022, and has one Top-five and three Top-10 finishes to his name at the track. Over this period, he has led 125 laps at Atlanta.

Elliott is ranked fifth in the Cup Series rankings, having scored 543 points so far this season.

#1. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has the best average finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the last seven races at this track. He has finished an average of 6.7 at this venue. The Team Penske star has four Top-fives and six top-10 finishes here.

Blaney has an average starting position of 3.1 and has led 107 laps at this track, but has failed to convert it into a victory. He is currently ranked sixth in the Cup Series rankings for this season and will hope to have a strong finish at Atlanta.

