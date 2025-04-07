5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol this weekend for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The ninth race of the season is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 13, at 3:00 PM ET.

Bristol presents a unique mix of chaos and aggression due to its steep and high banking turns. The lack of width on the 0.533-mile speedway also makes it challenging for drivers to pass each other, often leading to multi-car wrecks.

Denny Hamlin won the spring race last year, while Kyle Larson won the dirt track race. But they are not the only racers to dominate the oval. Here are five active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the best average finish at Bristol.

#5 Ryan Preece – Average Finish: 14.3 (8 Races)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Ryan Preece may not be a regular front-runner in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his Bristol record suggests that he could pull off a surprise at the race.

In eight starts at the venue, the Roush Fenway Keselowski #60 driver has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 15 four times. He has quietly had a strong start to the season with three top ten finishes so far and will aim to capitalize on his short track form.

#4 Denny Hamlin – Average Finish: 13.3 (35 Races)

The defending Food City 500 winner, Denny Hamlin, has had an impressive start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. With back-to-back wins in the last two races in Martinsville and Darlington, the Joe Gibbs veteran has already qualified for the playoffs and will look to complete his three-peat at Bristol.

Denny Hamlin has dominated the short track with four wins and 12 top-fives. His superior handling and tire management skills have helped him lead 1199 laps on the oval and he remains one of the favorites for the 2025 Food City 500.

#3 Christopher Bell – Average Finish: 12.6 (7 Races)

Christopher Bell (20) wins the Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol on Apr 9, 2023. Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell has also qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs after three wins at the start of the season.

The #20 driver will return to Bristol with an average finish of 12.6 in seven Cup races with three top fives and five top tens. His calm and composed racing style stands out amid the chaotic short-track racing, giving him an edge in the field.

#2 Chase Elliott – Average Finish: 11.0 (15 Races)

Hendrick Cars' Chase Elliott on pit road during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn

The 2020 Cup champion has quietly put together an elite record at Bristol. With nine top-tens and five top-fives in his 17 starts, Chase Elliott boasts an average finish of 11.0—joint best among active drivers.

His ability to consistently run up front while cutting through traffic makes him one of the smoothest operators on the concrete oval. While Elliott has yet to find his first win at Bristol, his performances often put him into the mix late in the races.

#1 Kyle Larson – Average Finish: 11.0 (17 Races)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Tied with Elliott on average finish but ranked higher thanks to wins and overall dominance, Kyle Larson takes the top spot.

The 2021 Cup champion has two wins and led 1351 laps at Bristol, translating his dirt-track brilliance into Bristol domination. His aggressive yet controlled style suits the fast-paced, no-margin-for-error nature of the circuit.

If the numbers are any indication, the Hendrick Motorsports #5 enters the 2025 NASCAR Cup race as a heavy favorite.

