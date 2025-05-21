As NASCAR gears up for its grueling Memorial Day weekend classic, fans and teams alike are asking which drivers thrive under the lights at Charlotte. With the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 just days away, it's worth looking at Cup Series drivers consistently delivering at one of the sport's Crown Jewels.

The 600-mile event transitions from daylight to nightfall, testing every ounce of a driver's endurance, focus, and adaptability. This year marks a broadcasting milestone with Prime Video airing the event for the first time. Christopher Bell returns to defend his 2024 victory, while all eyes remain on Kyle Larson as he attempts the 'Double.'

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) was awarded the Coca-Cola 600 win. Source: Imagn

With past champions, current contenders, and high-profile stories lining the grid, the stage is set. But which active drivers have the best average finish at Charlotte?

5 NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the best average finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

#5 Kyle Busch - Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (13.8)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) celebrates winning the Coca-Cola 600. Source: Imagn

Few drivers carry the level of Charlotte experience that Kyle Busch boasts. With 1,487 laps led at the track, the two-time champion has found 22 top-10s and 16 top-5s in his 36 starts, including a win in 2018. His average finish of 13.8 might not seem dominant on paper, but it's a reflection of long-term consistency across multiple eras.

#4 Joey Logano - Team Penske No. 22 (12.4)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates winning the Bank of America 500. Source: Imagn

Joey Logano has quietly built a solid Charlotte resume over 26 starts, including 11 top-10s and 6 top-5s, yet to win the Coca-Cola 600. His 12.4 average finish places him comfortably in the upper echelon of Charlotte performers, helped by Team Penske's historically competitive setups at 1.5-mile tracks.

#3 Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (12.4)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) wins the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has been dominant in the Coca-Cola 600 for over a decade. With over 400 laps led, he's earned 21 top-10s, 12 top-5s, and one win that finally came in 2022. His 12.4 average finish shows his longevity and racecraft at this oval, and backed by a strong JGR crew, Hamlin remains a dangerous contender.

#2 Josh Berry - Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (10)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) celebrates his victory in the Pennzoil 400. Source: Imagn

Although Josh Berry has only one Cup Series start at Charlotte, the early signs are encouraging. Filling in last year, Berry drove to a 10th-place finish, showing poise and maturity in his debut on NASCAR's longest race. He is heading into the 2025 race after his first Cup Series win earlier this year in Las Vegas and has a chance to build on that foundation in front of a nearly sold-out Charlotte crowd.

#1 Tyler Reddick - 23XI Racing No. 45 (7.7)

Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Source: Imagn

No active driver has a better average finish at Charlotte than Tyler Reddick. Across six starts, Reddick has never finished outside the top 20 and boasts five top-10s, including two top-5s, for an eye-catching 7.7 average. Searching for his first win in the Coke 600, the 23XI Racing driver has shown elite potential on intermediates and tracks requiring tire conservation, both crucial at Charlotte.

