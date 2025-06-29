5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Chicago Street Course ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series reaches its next stop for the Grant Park 165 race on the coming weekend. The 2.140-mile street circuit located in Grant Park in the city of Chicago, Illinois, consists of 12 turns in the layout. The race at the Chicago Street Course is famous for being the second-ever street race in the sport's history.

Alex Bowman clinched the victory at this venue last time around, with Tyler Reddick finishing as the runner-up. This Cup Series season has seen different winners throughout the season, with Chase Briscoe sealing his first victory of the season this weekend in Atlanta.

Let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Chicago Street Course.

#5 William Byron

NASCAR: William Byron - Source: Imagn

William Byron has finished in an average position of 10.5 at the Chicago Street Course during the two races at this venue. He has finished once in the top ten and has an average starting position of 24.5 on the grid. Byron finished eighth in the Grant Park 165 race last season.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver had a DNF at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and currently leads the Cup Series rankings for this season.

#4 Justin Haley

NASCAR: Justin Haley - Source: Imagn

Justin Haley has finished on average ninth position at Chicago. He has secured one top-five finish at this venue during the inaugural race in 2023. The Spire Motorsports driver has had a disappointing season this year with only one top-ten finish in the 18 races.

Haley is currently ranked 30th in the Cup Series rankings and hopes to deliver a good result for himself and his team in Atlanta.

#3 Kyle Busch

NASCAR: Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

The 'Rowdy' Kyle Busch has finished in an average position of seventh at the Chicago Street Course. The driver has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten. He has an average starting position of 18.5 at this venue and would want to start higher on the grid in this year's race.

Busch finished ninth last time around at this track. He currently stands 20th in the Cup Series standings for this season, finishing 20th at Atlanta.

#2 Michael McDowell

NASCAR: Michael McDowell Source: Imagn

Michael McDowell has an average finish of sixth place at the Grant Park 165 race. The 40-year-old driver has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten. He has an average starting position of 4.5 at this track and would want to turn it into a victory this time around.

McDowell finished fifth last time around at Chicago and finished 18th in the last race at Atlanta this season. He is currently ranked 22nd in the Cup Series rankings.

#1 Ty Gibbs

NASCAR: Ty Gibbs - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs has the best average finishing position at the Chicago Street Course race over the last two years. He has finished on average sixth at this track, with one top five and two top ten finishes. He has led 18 laps over here and finished third during the last race at Chicago.

Gibbs finished the race in Atlanta in 14th position and is currently ranked 24th in the Cup Series standings for this season.

