5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Darlington Raceway ahead of 2025 Cup race

After Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile oval track in South Carolina will celebrate its 75 anniversary and drivers will use special car schemes to celebrate NASCAR's "Throwback Weekend".

Ad

The Goodyear 400, the eighth race of the 2025 season, is scheduled for April 6. Former driver Greg Biffle will drive the pace car for the weekend. Here are five drivers who have been the most consistent at Darlington in recent years.

#1 William Byron

William Byron has had the best results at Darlington since 2022, finishing with an average of 10.3 in the last six races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. Byron also won the 2023 Goodyear 400 and was placed sixth during the race last year.

Ad

Trending

The current NASCAR Cup points leader has had three top-five finishes so far this season. Byron also collected his second Daytona 500 win in two years this February.

#2 Joey Logano

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano has an average finish of 10.7 in his last six starts at Darlington. He also has one win at the track, which came in 2022.

Logano has two top-five and three top-10 finishes and has led 171 laps. The Team Penske driver is ranked ninth in the NASCAR standings with 199 points. He has had only one top-10 finish so far this season.

Ad

#3 Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell has also been solid at Darlington with an average finish of 10.7. He has finished in the top five twice and the top 10 three times in his last six races. His best result was third place during the playoff race at the track last year.

This season, Bell has already won three races for Joe Gibbs Racing. The No. 20 Toyota driver managed to earn three consecutive wins at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Texas, and Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

#4 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski has been steady at Darlington, averaging an 11th-place finish in the last six races. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner has won two races at the track and his latest win was last season after he broke a 110-race winless streak. Keselowski's average finish in all 22 starts at Darlington is also 11.

Keselowski has not finished in the top 10 in the first seven races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season.

Ad

#5 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has won the most races among the current NASCAR Cup drivers at Darlington. The latest of his four wins at the track came in 2021 when he won the Southern 500.

Having won Sunday's race at Martinsville, the Joe Gibbs driver will head to Darlington with an overall average finish of 8.2, in 25 starts. In recent years, however, his finish has dropped to 11.8. Hamlin has two top-fives and three top-10s in his last six races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback