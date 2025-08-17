5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Richmond to its next destination at the Daytona International Speedway for the next Cup Series race scheduled on the NASCAR calendar. The 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway is known for its high-speed racing and drafting. The track features a 31 degree banking on the turns that further aids fast, competitive racing.

The track is often called the "World Center of Racing" and also hosts the most prestigious race of the NASCAR calendar, the Daytona 500, which is known as the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing". The Daytona International Speedway hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races every year, each holding its own importance.

On that note, let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Daytona International Speedway since 2022.

#5 Kyle Busch

NASCAR Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch has finished in an average position of 12.9 at the Daytona International Speedway in the last seven races that he has raced. Busch has finished once in the top five and four times in the top ten over here. The driver suffered a DNF during the Daytona 500 earlier this year and hopes to deliver a strong performance this time around.

Kyle Busch is currently ranked 16th in the Cup Series this season and finished 16th during the last race at Richmond.

#4 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher - Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher has an average finish of 12.3 at Daytona. Buescher secured a tenth-place finish during the first Cup Series at this track earlier this year. The RFK racing driver won the regular season finale race at this venue in 2023 and has finished twice in the top five and twice in the top ten at this track.

Buescher currently finds himself ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 625 points so far.

#3 Bubba Wallace

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace has finished on average 12.1 at the track in Daytona. The driver has delivered consistent results at this track, finishing twice in the top five and thrice in the top ten. Wallace suffered a DNF during the race at Daytona earlier this year and was given the 29th position after the race.

Bubba Wallace finished 28th during the last race at Richmond and is currently ranked tenth in the Cup Series rankings.

#2 Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman at the Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Alex Bowman has an average finish of 10.4 at the Daytona International Speedway. He has finished twice in the top five and four times in the top ten at this track. The driver has an average starting position of 15.7, with his best finish being second. Bowman finished sixth during the Daytona 500 race earlier this year.

Alex Bowman secured the runner-up place during the Cup Series race at Richmond and is currently ranked ninth in the Cup Series.

#1 John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek - Source: Imagn

John Hunter Nemechek has the best average finish at Daytona in the last three races that he has participated in. He has finished on average in ninth place and has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten. Nemechek finished fifth during the last race at this track. He has an average starting position of 19.7 at this venue.

John Hunter Nemechek currently finds himself ranked 26th in the NASCAR Cup Series. He hopes to end his regular season on a high note with just one race left before the playoffs.

