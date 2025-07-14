5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Dover Motor Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR community sets its sights on the Dover Motor Speedway for the next Cup Series race on the calendar. The one-mile oval track is located in Dover, Delaware, and has a seating capacity of approximately 54000 people. The event is expected to be a power-packed atmosphere and a thrilling experience after the exciting race at the Sonoma Raceway last weekend, where Shane Van Gisbergen clinched his third victory of the season.

The Dover Motor Speedway is famous for its high banking and challenging conditions for both the machines and the drivers. This track has been hosting NASCAR Cup Series races annually since 1969. Denny Hamlin clinched the victory last time around at this track, with Kyle Larson getting the runner-up finish.

On that note, let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Dover Motor Speedway since 2022.

#5. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has an average finishing position of ninth at the Dover Motor Speedway. The 44-year-old driver won the race last season at this track and has finished twice in the top five at Dover. Hamlin has an average starting position of seventh on the grid at this venue and will look for a similar outcome to last year this time around as well. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently ranked fifth in the Cup Series rankings for this season and finished 20th last weekend at Sonoma.

#4. Alex Bowman

NASCAR: Alex Bowman at the NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Alex Bowman has an average finish of 6.5 at Dover in the last two races that he has raced in. The driver has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten at this track. He has led two laps at this track and has an average starting position of 7.5. Bowman finished eighth last time around at this track.

Bowman finds himself ranked 12th in the current Cup Series rankings, scoring 498 points so far.

#3. Chase Elliott

NASCAR: Chase Elliott- Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott has finished on average 5.7 at the Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott won the race at Dover in 2022 and has finished twice in the top five, with an average starting position of 14.3. He finished fifth during the last race at this track and hopes to deliver a strong performance this year as well.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is currently ranked second in the Cup Series rankings for this season. He finished third in the race at Sonoma.

#2. Ross Chastain

NASCAR- Ross Chastain Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain has the same average finishing position of 5.7 as Chase Elliott at Dover. The driver has finished twice in the top five and has led 184 laps at this venue. He finished 12th last time around at this venue and would look for a strong performance in the race this weekend. Chastain finished 24th in the last Cup Series race and is currently ranked ninth in the Cup Series rankings.

#1. Martun Truex Jr.

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. at DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

Martin Truex Jr. has the best average finishing position of 5.3 at the Dover Motor Speedway. The driver won the Cup Series race at this venue back in 2023 and has finished twice in the top five with an average starting position of 16.7. He finished third during the 2024 season at this track.

Truex Jr. announced his retirement from full-time racing last year and raced part-time in the 2025 season.

