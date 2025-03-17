5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway after last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Josh Berry claimed his first win. William Byron leads the Cup Series standings ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 23.

Homestead–Miami Speedway has hosted NASCAR races since 1999. It hosted the final race for NASCAR's top-three series between 2002 and 2019.

This season, the NASCAR weekend at the racetrack was moved to March after three years as a playoff race track. Here are the top five drivers with the best average finishes at the 1.5-mile track in recent years.

#1 Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell has an average finish of 8.8 in five races at Homestead. He won the playoff race there in 2023 and made his first Championship 4 appearance that season. Bell has two top fives and three top tens at the oval-shaped intermediate speedway.

So far this season, Bell has won three consecutive races at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and Phoenix. The 30-year-old is ranked second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 178 points.

#2 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick has also done well at Homestead, averaging a 9.0 finish in five races. The 23XI Racing driver has one win, four top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes. Reddick has led 101 laps and has had one DNF at the Florida track.

Reddick won the playoff race at Homestead last season. He is currently ranked third in the NASCAR points standings with two top-five finishes in the first five races for the 2025 Cup season.

#3 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has raced at Homestead nine times and has an average finish of 9.8. The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet ZL1 driver has finished in the top five three times with his best finish being second place in 2020.

Elliott is fourth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup standings this season with one top-10 finish at the road course COTA in Texas.

#4 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has the most experience at Homestead among the five drivers on this list, with 20 races under his belt. He has won there three times and finished in the top five six times. Hamlin has also led 449 laps in Miami.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver's most recent win at the track came in 2020 when he won the pole position and both of the stages to earn 60 points.

#5 Austin Dillon

Lastly, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon has an average finish of 12.6 in 11 starts at Homestead-Miami. He has never won a race but he has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 four times. His best result at the track is fourth place in 2022.

Dillon is currently ranked 32nd in the 2025 NASCAR Cup points standings with no top-10 finishes so far.

Carson Hocevar, who has had a ninth-place finish in his only race there, is not part of this list. Similarly, Berry with an 11th-place finish is also excluded due to limited race history at the track.

