5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Dover International Speedway to its next destination at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the next Cup Series race scheduled on the calendar. The 2.5-mile oval track features four identical turns, each connected to a corresponding straightaway. The speedway is popularly referred to as the 'Brickyard', and it is the oldest continuously operating race course in the world.

Ad

This track includes annual races of both IndyCar and NASCAR and has even hosted Formula One's United States Grand Prix as well. The track has a maximum capacity of holding 400,000 people at once. The event is expected to have a power-packed crowd filled with an electrifying atmosphere after Denny Hamlin secured his fourth victory of the season at Dover last weekend.

On that note, let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a minimum of two races.

Ad

Trending

Five NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

#5 Daniel Suarez

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez at the Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez has an average finishing position of 12.8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has finished twice in the top ten and five times in the top 20s at this track with an average starting position of 23.4 on the grid. The driver hopes for another strong performance at Indianapolis this weekend.

Ad

The Mexican driver is currently ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 341 points so far.

#4 Kyle Busch

NASCAR: Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch has the same average finish of 12.8 as Daniel Suarez at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has participated in 17 races at this venue, securing two victories and five top-five finishes at Indianapolis. Busch has an average starting position of 15.3 on the grid over here and has led 329 laps at this track.

Ad

The 40-year-old driver finished 11th during the last Cup Series race at Dover and is currently ranked 15th in the Cup Series for this season.

#3 Joey Logano

NASCAR: Joey Logano Source: Imagn

Joey Logano has an average finish of 12.6 at Indianapolis in the 13 races that he has raced in at this venue. The driver has four top-five finishes and eight top-ten finishes over here. Logano suffered a DNF during the Brickyard 400 race last year and would look for a strong comeback this year.

Ad

The Team Penske driver has scored 524 points so far in the season and is currently ranked 11th in the Cup Series.

#2 Christopher Bell

NASCAR: Christopher Bell at the NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell has an average finish of eighth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The driver finished fourth last time around at the Brickyard 400 race. He has finished once in the top five and once in the top ten during the two races he has raced in at this track.

Ad

Bell finished 18th during the race at Dover and is currently ranked sixth in the Cup Series rankings for this season.

#1 Tyler Reddick

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick- Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick has the best average finish at Indianapolis. The driver has finished on average in fifth at this track. He has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten over here with an average starting position of seventh. Reddick hasn't been able to clinch a victory at this venue and hopes to secure it this weekend, also confirming his playoff spot.

Reddick finished 12th during the last Cup race at Dover and is currently ranked fifth in the Cup Series rankings for this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.