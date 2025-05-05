5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Kansas Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup series moves from Texas to Kansas City for the next race on the calendar. The Kansas Speedway will host the AdventHealth 400 race on May 11. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track allows high speeds and multiple racing lines that encourage close racing and overtaking.

Ad

The race would provide action and excitement before the NASCAR All-Star Race next weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

On that note, let's take a look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Kansas Speedway since 2022.

#5. Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. at Duel 1 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

Martin Truex Jr. has an average finish of 10.3 at the Kansas Speedway in six races since 2022. The driver has finished thrice in the top five and five times in the top 10 at this track.

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old driver finished third during the last race at this venue in 2024.

Truex Jr. took retirement from full-time racing after the 2024 season. He finished the season with a 10th-place finish in the final standings.

The driver returned to the track for the Daytona 500 in 2025 for a part-time schedule with the Tricon Garage.

#4. Ross Chastain

NASCAR: Ross Chastain at Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain has finished on an average of 8.7 in the last six races at Kansas City. The driver won the Hollywood Casino 400 race at the track last year.

Ad

He has a total of two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes at the Kansas Speedway.

The 32-year-old driver finished second in the last race at Texas. Chastain is currently ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with a total of 281 points so far. He races for the Trackhouse racing team in car No. 1.

#3. Alex Bowman

NASCAR: Alex Bowman at Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Alex Bowman has finished in an average position of 7.2 over the last five races at Kansas City. He has finished once in the top five and five times in the top 10 at this track in the last five races.

Ad

The 32-year-old driver finished sixth in the last race at the Kansas Speedway.

Bowman did not finish in the last race at Texas and was ranked 35th. The driver is currently ranked 10th in the Cup Series this year with 284 points to his name.

#2. Kyle Larson

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson has finished an average of 7.2 in the last six races at Kansas Speedway. Larson won the AdventHealth 400 race at this track last year.

Ad

He has also finished four times in the top five and five times in the top 10 since 2022. The driver finished 26th the last time around at Kansas.

The 32-year-old driver finished fourth in the most recent race of the season and is currently ranked second in the Cup series with 408 points to his name.

#1. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin at Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has the best average finish at the Kansas Speedway since 2022. The driver has finished on average 3.7 on this track in the last six races. The driver won the AdventHealth 400 race in 2023.

Ad

He has always finished in the top 10 over the last few years. Hamlin finished eighth at this track last time around.

Hamlin did not finish the race at Texas and was ranked last. He currently stands third in the Cup series with 338 points in the season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.