5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Martinsville Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

Kyle Larson took the win at last weekend’s NASCAR race at Homestead Miami Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville is up next and will take place on Sunday (March 30).

The Martinsville Speedway is arguably one of the most iconic tracks on the NASCAR calendar and was amongst the first paved oval tracks used for stock car racing. A couple of races are held every year at Martinsville; one during the springtime, and the other in fall, towards the end of the season.

The track has a long history and multiple drivers have participated in 30+ races at the circuit. Let's have a look at the Top 5 current NASCAR drivers, who have raced in 10 or more races at Martinsville, with the best average finish.

#5 Kyle Busch

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver has the record for most race entries at Martinsville under his belt with 39 races. Kyle Busch has an average finishing position of 13.3 at the circuit in Virginia with two wins and 17 Top 5s to his name. However, Busch's average finishing position in the last 6 races at Martinsville is 21.3.

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

HMS driver William Byron also has an average finishing position of 13.3 but has only participated in 14 races, and hence didn't make the list.

#4 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has raced in 19 races around the Martinsville Speedway and has an average finishing position of 12.1 accompanied by one win and seven Top 5 results. Elliott also led a total of 1233 laps around the circuit. The #9 Chevrolet driver’s average finishing position in the last 6 races at Martinsville is 8.7.

#3 Joey Logano

Joey Logano has raced in 32 races at Martinsville, just seven less than Kyle Busch, and has an average finishing position of 10.8. The Team Penske driver has one win to his name and 11 Top 5 results. His average finishing position in recent races (last 6) is 5.2.

#2 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin goes toe to toe with Kyle Busch in the number of races run at Martinsville with 38 to his name. The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has the most wins at Martinsville of all the drivers currently on the NASCAR grid with 5.

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Hamlin has an average finishing position of 10.0 over the 38 races and boasts 20 Top 5 results. His average finishing position in the last three years is 9.3. The JGR driver also led the most laps of the current drivers at Martinsville with 2448 laps.

#1 Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney is arguably the NASCAR King of Martinsville when it comes to the average finishing positions. The Team Penske driver has impeccable stats around the track in Virginia. Blaney's average finishing position is 8.3, over a total of 18 races. However, the recent results get better as the average finishing position in the last three years is 3.5.

Ryan Blaney has finished in the Top 5 on five occasions out of the last six races and has won two of those races.

