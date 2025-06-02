5 NASCAR drivers with the best average finish at Michigan ahead of the 2025 Cup race

By Hiten Dutta
Modified Jun 02, 2025 14:39 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Telegram - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Daily Telegram - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series is all set for its next adventure at the Michigan International Speedway. The Cup Series moves from Nashville to Michigan after Ryan Blaney won an exciting race over the weekend. The Michigan International Speedway is all set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 race this coming weekend. The two-mile track is one of the fastest on the NASCAR calendar due it its wide corners, long straights, and lack of a restrictor plate requirement.

Ad

The race at Michigan is expected to be a grand event and a high-speed thriller after the last six races have been won by six different drivers this season. On that note, let's look at the five drivers with the best average finishes at Michigan since 2022.

#5. Ty Gibbs

NASCAR- Ty Gibbs - Source: Imagn
NASCAR- Ty Gibbs - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs has finished on average eighth position at Michigan in the last three races. The grandson of Joe Gibbs has secured one top five and two top ten finishes at this venue. The 22-year-old driver finished third in the last race at this track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gibbs finished 31st in the last race at Nashville and is currently ranked 27th in the Cup Series rankings for this season, racing for Joe Gibbs Racing.

#4. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski at the Food City 500 - Source: Imagn
Brad Keselowski at the Food City 500 - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski also has an average finish of eighth at the Michigan International Speedway. The driver has finished twice in the top five during the last three races at the venue. He has an average starting position of 20 at Michigan but has managed to finish in the top 15 in all three previous races.

Ad

Keselowski finished fifth at this venue last year. He is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season and hopes to perform well and deliver a good result in the next race.

#3. Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher at the Wurth 400 Source: Imagn
Chris Buescher at the Wurth 400 Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher drives for the RFK Racing team and has finished an average of 7.7 at Michigan in the previous races. The 32-year-old driver finished sixth during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race last year. Buescher won the race at this track in 2023 and has finished twice in the top ten over here.

Ad

He delivered a decent result after finishing 14th last weekend at Nashville. The driver is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 297 points to his name.

#2. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

The 44-year-old Denny Hamlin has the second-best average finish at the Michigan International Speedway. He has an average finish of fifth at this track with two top-five finishes in the last three races. Hamlin finished ninth last year at this track. The driver has an average start of 7.7 at Michigan.

Ad

Hamlin secured a third-place finish at Nashville and is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season.

#1. Kevin Harvick

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick - Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick has had the best average finish at Michigan in the previous races. He has finished at an average of 4.5 at this venue. The driver announced his retirement from full-time racing in 2023. He won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race in 2022. The driver finished in the top ten both times during his last two races at Michigan.

Harvick joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR analyst post his retirement. He races for Stewart-Haas Racing in his last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta
19 years old
Gurgaon

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications