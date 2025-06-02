The NASCAR Cup Series is all set for its next adventure at the Michigan International Speedway. The Cup Series moves from Nashville to Michigan after Ryan Blaney won an exciting race over the weekend. The Michigan International Speedway is all set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 race this coming weekend. The two-mile track is one of the fastest on the NASCAR calendar due it its wide corners, long straights, and lack of a restrictor plate requirement.

Ad

The race at Michigan is expected to be a grand event and a high-speed thriller after the last six races have been won by six different drivers this season. On that note, let's look at the five drivers with the best average finishes at Michigan since 2022.

#5. Ty Gibbs

NASCAR- Ty Gibbs - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs has finished on average eighth position at Michigan in the last three races. The grandson of Joe Gibbs has secured one top five and two top ten finishes at this venue. The 22-year-old driver finished third in the last race at this track.

Ad

Trending

Gibbs finished 31st in the last race at Nashville and is currently ranked 27th in the Cup Series rankings for this season, racing for Joe Gibbs Racing.

#4. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski at the Food City 500 - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski also has an average finish of eighth at the Michigan International Speedway. The driver has finished twice in the top five during the last three races at the venue. He has an average starting position of 20 at Michigan but has managed to finish in the top 15 in all three previous races.

Ad

Keselowski finished fifth at this venue last year. He is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season and hopes to perform well and deliver a good result in the next race.

Chris Buescher at the Wurth 400 Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher drives for the RFK Racing team and has finished an average of 7.7 at Michigan in the previous races. The 32-year-old driver finished sixth during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race last year. Buescher won the race at this track in 2023 and has finished twice in the top ten over here.

Ad

He delivered a decent result after finishing 14th last weekend at Nashville. The driver is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 297 points to his name.

#2. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

The 44-year-old Denny Hamlin has the second-best average finish at the Michigan International Speedway. He has an average finish of fifth at this track with two top-five finishes in the last three races. Hamlin finished ninth last year at this track. The driver has an average start of 7.7 at Michigan.

Ad

Hamlin secured a third-place finish at Nashville and is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season.

#1. Kevin Harvick

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick - Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick has had the best average finish at Michigan in the previous races. He has finished at an average of 4.5 at this venue. The driver announced his retirement from full-time racing in 2023. He won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race in 2022. The driver finished in the top ten both times during his last two races at Michigan.

Harvick joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR analyst post his retirement. He races for Stewart-Haas Racing in his last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.