5 NASCAR drivers with the best average finish at Nashville ahead of the 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Charlotte to Nashville for the next race on the racing calendar. The Nashville Superspeedway will host the Cracker Barrel 400 race on June 1. The 1.33-mile D-shaped intermediate speed track has hosted four NASCAR Cup Series races and is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR.

The race at Nashville is expected to be full of excitement and high-speed competition, following Ross Chastain's victory in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 last weekend. This season has seen five different winners in the previous five races of the Cup series.

With that, let's take a look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Nashville Superspeedway since 2022.

#5. Ryan Preece

NASCAR: Ryan Preece at the Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Ryan Preece has an average finish of tenth in the last two races he has participated in at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 34-year-old driver finished fourth in the last race at this track. The driver has an average starting position of 23.5 at the track.

Preece finished ninth in the Coca-Cola 600 and is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season.

#4. Joey Logano

NASCAR: Joey Logano at Charlotte - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano has an average finish of 9.7 at Nashville since 2022. The driver has competed in three races on the track and won the Ally 400 race at this track last year. Logano has an average starting position of 10.7 at Nashville and would look for a strong result over the weekend.The 35-year-old driver finished 17th in the last race at Charlotte and is currently ranked ninth in the Cup Series rankings this year.

#3. Chase Elliott

NASCAR: Chase Elliott at Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott has finished on an average of 7.7 at the track in Nashville in the last three races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the race at this track in 2022. Elliott has an average starting position of 10.3 at this venue and finished the race last year in 18th place.

The 29-year-old driver finished sixth at Charlotte and is currently ranked fourth in the Cup Series this season so far.

#2. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin at the NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has finished on average seventh on the race weekends at Nashville. The driver finished 12th in the last race at this track. Hamlin has started on an average of 3.3 at this track, but has failed to convert these starts into victories, with his best finish being third.

The Joe Gibbs racing driver finished 16th last weekend at Charlotte and is currently ranked sixth in the Cup Series so far, scoring 390 points this season.

#1. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson at the Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson has an average finish of 5.7 at the track in Nashville. The 32-year-old driver won his last race at this track in 2021. Larson has an average start of 4.7 at this venue. He finished eighth at the Ally 400 race last year. Larson has finished twice in the top five and thrice in the top ten at Nashville since 2022.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver did not finish the Coca-Cola 600 and hopes to bounce back at Nashville after a disastrous last weekend. He is currently ranked second in the Cup series season so far, scoring 470 points.

