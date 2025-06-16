5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Pocono ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Mexico City to Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, for the Great American Getaway 400 scheduled at Pocono Raceway next Sunday. It is expected to be thrilling after an enthralling experience in Mexico last weekend, where Shane Van Gisbergen clinched the victory at a race marked by rain and competitiveness.

The 2.5-mile tri-oval provides a unique experience to fans as it is the only oval track on the NASCAR calendar with three turns. Let's look at five drivers with the best average finishes there since 2022.

The five NASCAR drivers with the best average finish at Pocono

#5. Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace Jr. - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace has finished in an average position of 9.7 at the Pocono Raceway in the last three races he has participated in at this venue. The 23XI driver has finished twice in the top 10 and has led four laps at this track. The driver has started on an average of 15.3.

Wallace finished 12th in the last race in Mexico and is currently ranked 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#4. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell at the All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell has finished on average 7.3 at the Great American Getaway 400 race. Bell has finished once in the top five and twice in the top 10 at this track. He finished in 12th during the last race at the Pocono Raceway. The driver has started on an average of 9.7 at this track and has led 14 laps in the previous three races.

Bell finished second during the Viva Mexico 250 race last weekend and hopes to continue this form in Pocono.

#3. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott at the Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott has an average finishing position of 6.7 at Pocono. The 29-year-old driver won the race at this venue in the 2022 season after race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified. He has finished in the top 10 in the last three races at this track. Elliott has started on an average of 16.3 at this track.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished third in the last NASCAR Cup Series race and is currently ranked fourth in the Cup Series standings for this season.

#2. Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. at the DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

Martin Truex Jr. has finished in an average sixth position at the Pocono Raceway. The driver has finished once in the top five and thrice in the top 10 at this track. He finished eighth at this venue during the last season. The 44-year-old driver has an average starting position of 4.3 at Pocono.

Truex Jr. decided to retire from full-time racing after the 2024 season. He attempted the Daytona 500 race this season with Tricon Garage.

#1. Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick has had the best finishing position at the Pocono Raceway in the last three races hosted by the track. Reddick has finished with an average of 3.3 at this track and has two top-five and three top-10 finishes. He has an average starting position of 10th and has led 15 laps here since 2022.

Reddick finished 20th at Mexico and is currently ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season.

