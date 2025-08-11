5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Richmond Raceway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series travels from Watkins Glen to its next destination at Richmond Raceway for the next Cup Series race scheduled on the calendar. The 0.75-mile D-shaped oval track is famous for its traditionally tight and competitive racing that tests drivers' skills and temperament. The historic track has hosted a Cup Series race every year since 1955.

The Richmond Raceway is one of the few tracks that gets to host two Cup Series races in a year, one in the fall and one in the spring, apart from this year. The track has also earned the tag of "America's premier short track" due to its side-by-side and exciting racing. There have been several memorable moments at this venue, like Kevin Harvick's three consecutive wins in the Xfinity Series and Denny Hamlin's consecutive wins in the fall races.

On that note, let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Richmond Raceway since 2022.

#5. Josh Berry

NASCAR: Josh Berry at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Josh Berry has finished in an average ninth position at the Richmond Raceway during the three races that he has raced here. He has finished once in the top five and once in the top ten. The driver has an average starting position of 21 on the grid at Richmond, which he will look to upgrade over the weekend.

Josh Berry is currently ranked 24th in the NASCAR Cup Series, scoring 445 points so far. He finished 35th during the race at Watkins Glen last weekend.

#4. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson at the Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson has finished on average 8.2 at the Richmond Raceway. Larson won the race at this track during the Toyota Owners 400 race in 2023. He has secured three top-five and four top-ten finishes at this venue with an average starting position of 10.2. He would look to deliver another strong result over this weekend at Richmond.

Larson is currently ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings as he hopes to be back to his original form before the playoffs.

#3. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell has an average finishing position of 7.3 at the Richmond Raceway in the six races that he has raced there. Bell has failed to win a race at this track so far, but has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten five times. He has led 220 laps at this track and hopes to secure his first victory at Richmond this weekend.

Bell finished second during the last Cup race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked fourth in the Cup Series this season, scoring 727 points so far.

#2. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR - Denny Hamlin- Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has the second-best average finish at Richmond, with an average finish of fifth at this track. The driver has secured two wins at this venue and finished second last time around at this track. He has finished five times in the top five at this track, with an average start of seventh on the grid.

Denny Hamlin has clinched four victories this season and is currently ranked third in the Cup Series for this season.

#1. Kevin Harvick

NASCAR- Kevin Harvick- Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick has the best average finish at Richmond, finishing at an average of 4.5 at this venue. The driver won the race here in August 2022 and has finished thrice in the top five and four times in the top ten. Harvick has an average starting position of 9.5 at this venue and has led a total of 55 laps.

Harvick retired from full-time Cup Series racing after the 2023 season and now works as a NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports.

