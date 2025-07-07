5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Sonoma Raceway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series reaches Sonoma after the enthralling adventure at the Chicago Street Course last weekend. The 2.52-mile track is spread across an area of approximately 1600 acres to the north of San Francisco, and it is the largest motorsports facility in Northern California. The raceway is famous for being one of the few road courses in the NASCAR calendar featuring ten turns, and even elevation changes, resulting in skillful and high-competition races.

Kyle Larson clinched the victory last time around at the Toyota Save Mart 350 race, and Michael McDowell finished as the runner-up. The 2025 season is providing us with some interesting drama, as well, with Shane Van Gisbergen taking his second victory of the season last weekend at Chicago.

On that note, let us now look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Sonoma Raceway since the last three races.

Five drivers with the best average finish at the Sonoma Raceway

#5 Kyle Larson

NASCAR- Kyle Larson Source: Imagn

The winner of last year's race at Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson, has an average finishing position of eighth at this track. The driver has finished twice in the top ten and led 45 laps at this venue since 2022. He has started in an average position of 7.3 on the grid.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. Larson would look to repeat his 2024 heroics at Sonoma for the 2025 season as well.

#4 Ross Chastain

NASCAR - Ross Chastain- Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain has finished on an average of 7.3 at the Sonoma Raceway. He has finished once in the top five and thrice in the top ten at this venue. Chastain has an average starting position of 10.3 at Sonoma and has led only one lap at this track. The Trackhouse racing driver finished fifth during the last race at this venue.

Chastain is currently ranked eighth in the Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 490 points so far.

#3 Chase Elliott

NASCAR: Chase Elliott - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott has an impressive average finish of 5.7 at the Sonoma Raceway. This track has suited the 29-year-old driver as he has an average start of 5.3 at this place as well, along with two top-five and three top-ten finishes. Elliott would look to continue this good form and convert his performance into a win this weekend.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver finished 16th last weekend at Chicago and is currently ranked second in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#2 Michael McDowell

NASCAR: Michael McDowell- Source: Imagn

Michael McDowell has finished at a staggering average of fourth at Sonoma. He finished twice in the top five and thrice in the top ten at this track. He finished second during the last race at this venue behind Kyle Larson. McDowell has an average starting position of 6.3 over here and looks to convert it into a victory super soon.

The Spire Motorsports driver had a disappointing weekend at Chicago, finishing 32nd. He is currently ranked 23rd in the Cup Series this season.

#1 Chris Buescher

NASCAR: Chris Buescher- Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher has the best average finishing position at the Sonoma Raceway. The 32-year-old driver has an impressive average finish of third at this track, but has unfortunately never been able to clinch a victory in the Toyota Save Mart 350 race. He has finished all three times in the top five and has led 36 laps at Sonoma. He finished third last time around over here.

Buescher is currently ranked 11th in the Cup Series rankings for this season and hopes to clinch a victory quickly to secure his playoff spot.

