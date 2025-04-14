5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Talladega Superspeedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Bristol to Alabama for the next race at the Talladega Superspeedway. The Jack Link's 500 is set to be hosted on April 27. This track is 2.66 miles long and is famous for its party atmosphere during race weekends.

The race at Talladega will be an important one for all drivers, and several big names will be jostling for the win.

Let's look at five NASCAR drivers with the best average finishes at this track since 2022.

#5. Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman has finished on average 14.2 in his last five races at the Talladega Superspeedway. He has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten since 2022 on this track. The driver finished fifth in the spring race at this track last year.

After a DNF at Bristol, Bowman will be keen to find some form after the break and climb up the standings. The 31-year-old driver is currently ranked tenth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 244 points to his name.

#4. Erik Jones

Erik Jones has an average finish of 14 at the Talladega Superspeedway over the last six races. He has finished once in the top five and four times in the top ten since 2022 on this track. The driver finished fifth at the last race in Alabama.

After finishing 26th at Bristol, Jones is ranked 30th in the standings with 139 points to his name. The Michigan-based driver races for Legacy Motor Club with the car No. 43.

#3. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has finished with an average of 12.5 at the Talladega Superspeedway. He won the Yellawood 500 race in 2023. He has three top five finishes and three top ten finishes since 2022 at this track.

The Team Penske driver finished fifth at Bristol. He is currently ranked sixth in the standings with 275 points to his name. Blaney will be keen to end his team's winless run at Talladega.

#2. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has enjoyed racing at Talladega Superspeedway over the years with an average finish of 11.8 in his last six races. He won the Yellawood 500 race in 2022. He has one top five finish and three top ten finishes since 2022 at this track. Elliott finished 29th in the last race at Alabama.

Elliott finished 15th at Bristol and is currently ranked fifth in the season with 278 points to his name. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be searching for his first win of the season in two weeks' time.

#1. William Byron

William Byron has an average finish of 7.7 at the Talladega Superspeedway over the last six races. He has two top five finishes and four top ten finishes since 2022 at this track. He finished third in the last race over here, and has been in the top ten in each of the last four races on the track.

The driver finished sixth at Bristol and is currently ranked first in the 2025 Cup standings with 346 points to his name.

