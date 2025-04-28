5 NASCAR drivers with best average finish at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of 2025 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup series moves from Alabama to Fort Worth, Texas, for the next race at the Texas Motor Speedway. The Würth 400 will be hosted on May 4. The quad oval speedway is one of the fastest tracks on NASCAR's calendar with a length of 1.500 miles.

Ad

The race would be interesting after an action-packed race at Talladega last weekend, where Austin Cindric crossed the finish line first. Let's look at five drivers with the best average finish at the Texas Motor Speedway since February 2022.

#5. Tyler Reddick

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying- Tyler Reddick - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick has finished in an average tenth position at the Texas Motor Speedway in the previous three races. Reddick won the playoff race at this track in 2022. The driver has finished twice in the top five at this track. Reddick finished fourth last year at the Würth 400 race.

Ad

Trending

After finishing 14th at Alabama, the driver is currently ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup series this season with 303 points to his name.

#4. Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez has finished on an average of 8.3 in the last three races at Fort Worth. Suarez has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten at this track since the 2022 season. The driver finished fifth at Texas during the 2024 race.

Ad

The Mexican driver finished ninth at Talladega and is currently ranked 25th in the Cup Series this season with 179 points to his name.

#3. Chase Briscoe

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying- Chase Briscoe - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe has an average finish of seventh in the previous three races at Texas. The 30-year-old driver has finished once in the top five and thrice in the top ten at this venue since 2022. Briscoe finished sixth last year at this track.

Ad

Briscoe finished 15th in the Jack Link's 500 and is currently ranked 12th in the Cup series this season, with the help of 235 points.

#2. Brad Keselowski

NASCAR: Goodyear 400-Brad Keselowski - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski has finished on an average of 5.7 in the previous three races at the Texas Motor Speedway. The driver has finished once in the top five and thrice in the top ten at this track over the last three seasons. Keselowski finished second last year at this track.

Ad

Keselowski did not finish in Alabama and was ranked 36th. The 41-year-old driver is currently ranked 32nd in the Cup Series this season, securing 133 points to his name.

#1. William Byron

NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA- William Byron - Source: Imagn

William Byron has had the best average finish among all drivers of 3.7 at the Texas Motor Speedway in the previous three races. Byron won the playoff race at this track in 2023. The driver has finished twice in the top five and thrice in the top ten at this venue since 2022. The 27-year-old driver finished third last year out here.

After finishing third in Talladega, Byron is leading the Cup Series rankings this year with 389 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.