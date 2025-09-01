The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the Darlington Raceway to its next destination at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the next Cup Series race scheduled on the calendar. The venue hosts major events, including the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, IndyCar and the NHRA. The 1.25-mile oval raceway is famous for its competitive and exciting racing featuring varying banked turns.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 race this weekend will be the second race of the Cup playoffs this season, with the Cook Out Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe last weekend. Austin Cindric clinched the victory in this race the last time around in 2024, keeping Denny Hamlin at bay.

On that note, let us now look at five NASCAR drivers with the best average finish at World Wide Technology Raceway since 2022.

Ryan Blaney has finished on an average of 11.3 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He has finished once in the top five and twice in the top ten at this venue with an average starting position of 3.3 at this track. The driver has led 115 laps here with a best finish of fourth.

Blaney is currently ranked seventh in the Cup Series, scoring 2046 points so far.

#4. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell has an average finish of ninth place at Illinois in the last three races that he has raced at this track. Bell finished seventh during last year's playoff race over here. The driver has led 80 laps at this venue and has finished twice in the top ten.

Bell finished 29th during the last Cup race at Darlington and is currently ranked 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

#3. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has finished on average 8.7 in the Enjoy Illinois 300 race in the last three races that he has participated in. He has an average starting position of 16.7 on the grid and has led 12 laps at this venue. Larson has one top-five and two top-ten finishes at Illinois.

Kyle Larson finished tenth last time around at this track and is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#2. Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric has finished in an average position of 8.3 at the track in Illinois. The driver won the race last time around at this venue and would hope to continue the same form this year as well. He has led 79 laps at this track and has an average starting position of 4.7 over here.

Cindric finished 12th during the last playoff race at the Darlington Raceway and is currently ranked ninth in the Cup Series, scoring 2036 points so far.

#1. Joey Logano

Joey Logano has the best average finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway during the last three races that he has participated in. The driver has finished on average third at this track and has finished thrice in the top five. Logano won the Enjoy Illinois 300 race during the 2022 season.

Logano is currently ranked 13th in the Cup Series, scoring 2024 points so far. He finished 20th during the last Cup race in Darlington.

