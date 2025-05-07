5 NASCAR drivers with the most Cup Series wins at Kansas

The next race in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the AdventHealth 400, which takes place at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The venue is known for 20 different Cup drivers crossing the line to secure victory, with 11 of them having won multiple times at the Intermediate track since the first Cup race in September 2001. Furthermore, of the 11 who have won multiple times, four are active full-time drivers, including 2024's victor of the spring race, Kyle Larson.

Ad

This list will look at five NASCAR drivers who have achieved the most wins at the Kansas Speedway track in their careers.

5. Kyle Larson (2)

Kyle Larson (5) wins the Advent Health 400 at the Kansas Speedway, May 5th 2024 - Source: Imagn

Apart from crossing the line in May 2024 to win last year's AdventHealth 400, Kyle Larson also won the playoff race in October 2021 at the same venue. His win at the playoff race came after the driver had secured a pole position in qualifying for the event. Last season, he climbed up from his starting position of fourth place to secure his second win.

Ad

Trending

4. Kyle Busch (2)

Kyle Busch (18) celebrates with a burnout after winning the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, May 2nd 2021 - Source: Imagn

Driving the #18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, the now 40-year-old Kyle Busch has also seen victory lane at the Kansas Speedway twice. The NASCAR driver started in sixth place in the summer race of 2016 and ninth place in the same race in 2021, converting those Top 10 starts into wins.

Ad

3. Jimmie Johnson (3)

Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Spongebob Squarepants 400 at Kansas Speedway, May 9th 2015 - Source: Imagn

Out of the three times the NASCAR team owner has made it to the victory lane at the Kansas Speedway, he started in 19th place two times. Jimmie Johnson's first win at the Intermediate Track came after he started on pole in 2008's playoff race.

Ad

Johnson's last two wins, driving the #48 for Hendrick Motorsports, have come from 19th in the 2011 playoff event and the spring race of 2015.

2. Joey Logano (3)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, October 18th 2020 - Source: Imagn

The defending Cup Series champion has secured all three of his Kansas Speedway victories in playoff races. In his #22 Team Penske vehicle, Joey Logano has won the 2014, 2015, and 2020 running of the Hollywood Casino 400 event. He has started in fourth, 14th, and second, respectively, at each of the races.

Ad

Logano also won this past weekend's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, so he will be back on track this weekend looking for a second win of his NASCAR season.

1. Denny Hamlin (4)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) reacts after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, May 7th 2023 - Source: Imagn

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver holds the record for winning the most races at Kansas Speedway. Denny Hamlin has won an event at the intermediate track four times, in 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2023, after starting from fourth, 23rd, 10th, and eighth place, respectively.

Hamlin has already won two races this season, but given his success at the Kansas venue in the past, he might be looking for the third victory of the season this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.