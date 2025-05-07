5 NASCAR drivers with the most Cup Series wins at Kansas

The next race in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the AdventHealth 400, which takes place at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The venue is known for 20 different Cup drivers crossing the line to secure victory, with 11 of them having won multiple times at the Intermediate track since the first Cup race in September 2001. Furthermore, of the 11 who have won multiple times, four are active full-time drivers, including 2024's victor of the spring race, Kyle Larson.
This list will look at five NASCAR drivers who have achieved the most wins at the Kansas Speedway track in their careers.
5. Kyle Larson (2)
Apart from crossing the line in May 2024 to win last year's AdventHealth 400, Kyle Larson also won the playoff race in October 2021 at the same venue. His win at the playoff race came after the driver had secured a pole position in qualifying for the event. Last season, he climbed up from his starting position of fourth place to secure his second win.
4. Kyle Busch (2)
Driving the #18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, the now 40-year-old Kyle Busch has also seen victory lane at the Kansas Speedway twice. The NASCAR driver started in sixth place in the summer race of 2016 and ninth place in the same race in 2021, converting those Top 10 starts into wins.
3. Jimmie Johnson (3)
Out of the three times the NASCAR team owner has made it to the victory lane at the Kansas Speedway, he started in 19th place two times. Jimmie Johnson's first win at the Intermediate Track came after he started on pole in 2008's playoff race.
Johnson's last two wins, driving the #48 for Hendrick Motorsports, have come from 19th in the 2011 playoff event and the spring race of 2015.
2. Joey Logano (3)
The defending Cup Series champion has secured all three of his Kansas Speedway victories in playoff races. In his #22 Team Penske vehicle, Joey Logano has won the 2014, 2015, and 2020 running of the Hollywood Casino 400 event. He has started in fourth, 14th, and second, respectively, at each of the races.
Logano also won this past weekend's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, so he will be back on track this weekend looking for a second win of his NASCAR season.
1. Denny Hamlin (4)
The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver holds the record for winning the most races at Kansas Speedway. Denny Hamlin has won an event at the intermediate track four times, in 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2023, after starting from fourth, 23rd, 10th, and eighth place, respectively.
Hamlin has already won two races this season, but given his success at the Kansas venue in the past, he might be looking for the third victory of the season this weekend.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.