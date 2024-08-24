5 NASCAR drivers who excelled on both dirt and asphalt tracks ft. Chase Elliott

NASCAR mostly races on paved tracks, with 31 of the 33 tracks in the country made of asphalt. The NASCAR Short Track Series also features mostly asphalt tracks (66), with some dirt tracks (21) and one concrete track.

Dirt tracks are quite different from the consistent asphalt tracks. A dirt track's surface is usually made of moist clay that needs to be reworked after every event.

Here are five NASCAR drivers who have done well on both dirt and asphalt tracks.

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch is a successful two-time Cup Series champion, winning in 2015 and 2019. He also claimed the regular season championship in 2018 and 2019.

Recently, Busch has made a name for himself in dirt racing. He started competing on dirt tracks more recently than other NASCAR drivers. However, in the last few years, he has raced in winged and non-winged Micro Sprints and gained attention at the Tulsa Shootout.

The 39-year-old also tried dirt Late Model racing this year at the Kyle Larson Late Model Shootout at Volunteer Speedway.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott is popular for his success on asphalt tracks but he has also tried his hand at dirt racing with good results. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has competed in outdoor Midget races and even took part in the famous Chili Bowl.

He was the Cup Series regular season champion in 2022 and continues to race on dirt tracks even today.

Chase Briscoe

The 2016 ARCA Racing Series champion, Chase Briscoe is not as successful as other drivers on the list but started his career on dirt tracks. He has deep roots in dirt racing as his family is involved in Sprint Car racing in Indiana.

Briscoe still competes on dirt tracks, including the Chili Bowl. The Indiana native won the Sig Sauer Academy Dirt Duels last year. He also won the race at the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July this year.

Joey Logano

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano also races on dirt tracks. Logano used dirt racing to prepare for the Bristol Dirt Races before winning his first Bristol Dirt Race in 2021. Logano has has limited experience on dirt but is adept at handling different racing challenges.

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is the most well-known NASCAR driver who frequently races on dirt tracks. The 32-year-old has continued to compete in dirt events even after finding success in the Cup Series.

He has won big dirt races like the Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal, Chili Bowl, and Prairie Dirt Classic. At the same time, he became the 2021 Cup Series champion.

Larson is also the co-founder of the High Limit Sprint Car Series with Brad Sweet.

