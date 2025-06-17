5 NASCAR drivers feat. Shane van Gisbergen with the biggest margins of victory in the Cup Series since 2000

Shane van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup win last Sunday (June 15) in Mexico City was the second‑largest margin in the Series since 2000. It ranks just behind Kurt Busch’s 25.686‑second romp at Texas Motor Speedway in November 2009, and ahead of victories by Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Martin Truex Jr., Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, and Kasey Mears.
So, here are the top five drivers who left the rest of the field way behind to collect Cup wins in the 2000s.
#5 Martin Truex Jr. – California 2018
Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Auto Club 400 at Fontana’s two-mile oval in March 2018’s California race and won by 11.685 seconds. After earning the pole, Truex led a race-high 125 laps and won both stages on his way to the flag. His pit strategy and car setup delivered superior speed and pulled him comfortably away from the field.
#4 Tony Stewart – Kansas 2006
Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart won the Banquet 400 with a 12.422‑second lead at Kansas Speedway in October 2006. Stewart smartly stayed out during a late caution after starting from 21st position and stretched his fuel to the end. The then Joe Gibbs Racing driver ran dry on the final lap but still managed to beat Casey Mears and Mark Martin to victory.
#3 Jeff Gordon – California 2004
Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon finished 12.871 seconds ahead of Jimmie Johnson at California Speedway in May 2004. Starting the Auto Club 500 from 16th position, he surged through the field and led 81 laps. Strategic pit stops and consistent lap times meant Gordon could build and preserve a substantial lead and outpace even pole-sitter Kasey Kahne’s strong run.
#2 Shane van Gisbergen – Mexico City 2025
Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen drove his No. 88 Chevrolet to a dominant win by 16.567 seconds over Christopher Bell during NASCAR's Cup debut in Mexico City. The Kiwi driver started on pole, led 60 laps, and controlled the finish on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course. It is the largest NASCAR Cup margin in over 15 years.
#1 Kurt Busch – Texas 2009
At the Dickies 500, former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch claimed his first Texas win with a stunning 25.686‑second lead over Denny Hamlin.
Fuel strategy proved to be everything during the 334‑lap race at the 1.5‑mile oval in November 2009. Kurt's younger brother, Kyle Busch, led 232 laps but ran out of gas with just three laps remaining. Kurt, whose team had pitted just two laps later, stretched each tank for 65 laps to outlast competitors.
By the end of the race, only six cars remained on the lead lap, and Kurt drove to victory for Team Penske.
This remains the largest margin of this century in the NASCAR Cup Series.
