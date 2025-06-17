5 NASCAR drivers feat. Shane van Gisbergen with the biggest margins of victory in the Cup Series since 2000

Shane van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup win last Sunday (June 15) in Mexico City was the second‑largest margin in the Series since 2000. It ranks just behind Kurt Busch’s 25.686‑second romp at Texas Motor Speedway in November 2009, and ahead of victories by Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Martin Truex Jr., Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, and Kasey Mears.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, here are the top five drivers who left the rest of the field way behind to collect Cup wins in the 2000s.

#5 Martin Truex Jr. – California 2018

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Auto Club 400 at Fontana’s two-mile oval in March 2018’s California race and won by 11.685 seconds. After earning the pole, Truex led a race-high 125 laps and won both stages on his way to the flag. His pit strategy and car setup delivered superior speed and pulled him comfortably away from the field.

Ad

Ad

#4 Tony Stewart – Kansas 2006

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart won the Banquet 400 with a 12.422‑second lead at Kansas Speedway in October 2006. Stewart smartly stayed out during a late caution after starting from 21st position and stretched his fuel to the end. The then Joe Gibbs Racing driver ran dry on the final lap but still managed to beat Casey Mears and Mark Martin to victory.

#3 Jeff Gordon – California 2004

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon finished 12.871 seconds ahead of Jimmie Johnson at California Speedway in May 2004. Starting the Auto Club 500 from 16th position, he surged through the field and led 81 laps. Strategic pit stops and consistent lap times meant Gordon could build and preserve a substantial lead and outpace even pole-sitter Kasey Kahne’s strong run.

Ad

#2 Shane van Gisbergen – Mexico City 2025

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen drove his No. 88 Chevrolet to a dominant win by 16.567 seconds over Christopher Bell during NASCAR's Cup debut in Mexico City. The Kiwi driver started on pole, led 60 laps, and controlled the finish on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course. It is the largest NASCAR Cup margin in over 15 years.

#1 Kurt Busch – Texas 2009

At the Dickies 500, former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch claimed his first Texas win with a stunning 25.686‑second lead over Denny Hamlin.

Ad

Fuel strategy proved to be everything during the 334‑lap race at the 1.5‑mile oval in November 2009. Kurt's younger brother, Kyle Busch, led 232 laps but ran out of gas with just three laps remaining. Kurt, whose team had pitted just two laps later, stretched each tank for 65 laps to outlast competitors.

By the end of the race, only six cars remained on the lead lap, and Kurt drove to victory for Team Penske.

Ad

This remains the largest margin of this century in the NASCAR Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.