5 NASCAR drivers feat.Tony Stewart who scored the most wins in their rookie season

NASCAR has seen multiple drivers come out and impress the critics right off their rookie season. They were the drivers who gave the experienced ones a run for their money and competed with them on an even keel. Watching them drive, and reflecting on their records, it's hard to tell if this was their rookie season.
Numerous drivers, such as Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, and so on, have impressed over the years, and in today's article, we've amassed five such drivers who hold the record of being the most winning rookie driver in NASCAR:
#5 Denny Hamlin
In number five, we have Denny Hamlin, who made his debut in 2006. In his rookie year, Hamlin claimed two wins, both at the Pocono Raceway.
Additionally, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed five Top 5s, and 20 Top 10s, and won the Rookie of the Year award. With his, Denny Hamlin registered himself as one of the best rookie drivers in NASCAR.
#4 Kevin Harvick
At number four, we have Kevin Harvick. Harvick stepped up to race as Dale Earnhardt's replacement after the latter faced a fatal accident in 2001.
Harvick claimed two wins, picked up six Top 5s, and 16 Top 10s, which helped him become the Rookie of the Year in 2001.
#3 Jimmie Johnson
In number three, we have Jimmie Johnson, who made his debut in 2002. That year, Johnson picked up three wins, six Top 5s, and 21 Top 10s to register as one of the best rookie seasons.
#2 Tony Stewart
Till August 10, 2025, Tony Stewart was the driver with the most impressive statistics as a rookie driver. Stewart, who made his debut in 1999, had three wins, 12 Top 5s, and 21 Top 10s to his name.
However, Shane van Gisbergen recently passed him with four wins, the most by a rookie driver in the history of NASCAR.
#1 Shane van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen is at number one as the Trackhouse Racing driver made his debut in 2025. Going by his statistics, he is undoubtedly the most impressive rookie of all time in NASCAR.
SVG, racing in his first full-time season, claimed four wins, with the latest one coming at Watkins Glen. He also has four Top 5s and five Top 10s to his name so far as the season continues.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.