5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in 2025 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway saw Christopher Bell take home his first All-Star victory in his fifth attempt. The driver took the lead from Joey Logano with just nine laps to go in the race. Bell will take the $1 million home for his victory at the All-Star weekend.

While Bell secured his fourth victory of the season, some drivers had to leave North Wilkesboro disappointed. Here are five drivers who lost big in the 2025 All-Star race.

#5 Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez at NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez had a disappointing race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this Sunday (May 18). The driver did not finish the race and did not have a chance to earn the $1 million prize money. Suarez had an incident on Lap 56 of the race where he crashed into the wall, which led to a caution. He had started the race from 12th on the grid and would be disappointed not to have finished the race.

Suarez would look to move past this race and focus on the next race at Charlotte over the next weekend.

#4. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski at NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski started the All-Star race this weekend from the pole position and was expected to deliver a great performance over the weekend. However, Keselowski's race turned around when he slammed the fence hard with just 72 laps to go, thereby ending his race.

The driver would be disappointed and dissatisfied with his performance in the race. Keselowski would hope to make a comeback in the season with the next race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

#3. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson at NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

The Hendrick Motorsports star, Kyle Larson, would be unhappy with his results at the All-Star race this season. He was the last car to finish the race. The three-time previous winner of the All-Star race hit the wall with 35 laps left in the race. He then had trouble during his pit stop that ultimately ruined his race. The No. 5 car driver apologized to his team on the radio during the pit stop for his mistake.

Larson would want to forget about this weekend as soon as possible and focus on his future endeavours in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 next weekend.

#2. Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series race - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric had a troubled outing at the marquee event at North Wilkesboro. The driver had an issue with his car around lap 119 of the race, with smoke coming out of his No. 2 Ford Mustang car. The Team Penske driver finished 18th in the race.

The 26-year-old driver would look to bounce back at the Coca-Cola 600 race next weekend at Charlotte.

#1. Joey Logano

Joey Logano at NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano would be the most disappointed driver after the NASCAR All-Star race this season. Having led the race for 139 laps, the reigning Cup champion was overtaken by Christopher Bell with just nine laps to go. Bell pitted under the promoter's caution, and Logano decided to stay out, which resulted in higher grip for Bell, who utilized it to take the lead of the race.

Logano would be disappointed having missed out on the $1 million cash prize after coming so close.

