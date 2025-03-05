5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in the 2025 COTA featuring Kyle Larson

NASCAR completed its third Cup Series race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend, where Christopher Bell came out as the winner. It was the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second win in succession after the #20 star won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, who won the 2025 Daytona 500, finished the race in second place ahead of pole sitter Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing. Besides the top three, there were a few NASCAR drivers who showed impressive drives, such as Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, and Alex Bowman.

However, a few drivers lost momentum during the race and lost big despite having advantages. In today's article, we amassed five such drivers who failed to live up to the occasion at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

#5. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch once again failed to land a NASCAR win after he failed to finish the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on top. Despite leading 42 laps out of a total of 95 laps, the Richard Childress Racing driver came home in fifth.

Kyle Busch (8) rounds turn 17 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

Busch started the race from eighth after a formidable qualifying outing and went on to lead more laps than any other driver in the race. However, he lost his place to Christopher Bell, who eventually won the race.

#4. Daniel Suarez

After a fairly eventful qualifying on Saturday, Daniel Suarez secured fifth place for Sunday's race. He started the race on a good note and ran within the top five during stage 1 and stage 2. However, he lost it all shortly after the start of stage 3.

Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

Suarez made contact with Connor Zilisch amid the pack of cars taking turns and damaged his right front tire and fender. He moved to the pit stop immediately, only to realize the damage was too severe for him to continue the race.

#3. Carson Hocevar

Fresh from his second-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar was off to a brilliant start at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. He started the race from fourth after a brilliant qualifying on Saturday and looked promising towards another impressive finish.

Carson Hocevar (77) of Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn

However, Hocevar's day did not end well after he fell down the order and finished the race in 13th place, behind Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe.

#2. Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace's wait for victory continues as he failed to put himself on top yet again in the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The 23XI Racing driver qualified in second place behind pole sitter Tyler Reddick, his teammate, who led four laps and took stage 1 victory.

Bubba Wallace (#23 23XI Racing Mobil 1 Toyota) vduring the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

However, Wallace wasn't able to keep his supremacy on and lost the lead of the race to Kyle Busch. He went on to finish the third NASCAR Cup Series race on the 20th.

#1. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson had an underwhelming outing at COTA on Sunday after a fairly impressive qualifying effort on Saturday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver started his race from seventh and raced within the top five in multiple stages. However, he was done for the day after the #5 driver suffered from a tire issue during the race.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

In Lap 44 of the race, Larson lost his front left tire and crippled back to the pit stop. However, he failed to recover to the top and ended his race in 32nd place.

