5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in the 2025 Homestead-Miami race featuring Ryan Blaney

NASCAR concluded its sixth race of the 2025 Cup Series season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Kyle Larson won the 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile track ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman and 23XI Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

Ad

Larson, who started the race from 14th place, claimed his first win of the season. Bowman, who started the race from pole, also had a formidable race. While the Homestead race saw multiple drivers have a good outing, a few had a race to forget.

This article lists five drivers who lost big in the 2025 Homestead-Miami race.

#5 John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club started his Homestead race formidably — seventh place on the pole. He registered 167.853 miles per hour speed to clock 32.171s on the timesheet.

Ad

Trending

John Hunter Nemechek (#42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota) runs in turn 4 during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 on March 22, 2025 - Source: Getty

Even though Nemechek started his race in seventh, he failed to capitalize on his advantage and was out of the top 10 in stage 1. In stage 2, he failed to return to the top 10 and ultimately finished the race in 23rd place, ahead of HYAK Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and behind Trackhouse Racing star Daniel Suarez.

Ad

#4 William Byron

Since his victory at the Daytona 500 earlier this year, William Byron was unable to repeat the feat in the next few races despite starting the race up front. The Hendrick Motorsports driver started his Homestead-Miami Speedway race from fifth place after he clocked 32.134s on the timesheet and 168.046 mph on the speedometer.

William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet) runs in turn 4 during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty

As Byron started from fifth place, he held on to his advantage and finished sixth in stage 1. However, that was the end of his great show at Homestead, as he fell down the order in stage 2, ultimately finishing 12th in the final stage.

Ad

#3 Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson had a brilliant start to his Homestead-Miami Speedway journey by securing third place in the qualifying. The Front Row Motorsports driver managed to clock 32.101s on the timesheet and attain a top speed of 168.219 mph on the speedometer.

Noah Gragson, driver of the #4 Beef A Roo Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Practice - Source: Getty

However, the #4 driver slipped to ninth place in stage 1 and that was the end of his Straight Talk Wireless 400, as he went down further in stage 2.

Ad

In the end, Gragson crossed the finish line in 16th place.

#2 Josh Berry

Fresh from his victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400, Josh Berry started his Homestead-Miami Speedway race from second place after clocking a brilliant qualifying on Saturday. He managed to set 32.055s on the timesheet, with a 168.460 mph top speed, only second to pole sitter Alex Bowman.

Josh Berry (#21 Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging Ford) drives through turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty

Even though he started from second place and on the front row, Berry failed to capitalize on the massive advantage. He was down to eighth place by stage 1 and was out of the top 10 in Stage 2. He finished 17th.

Ad

#1 Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney failed to come home once again in this season's Cup Series race. Despite starting from a respectable sixth place, the #12 driver suffered an engine blow-up as he succumbed to another DNF.

Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Dent Wizard Ford) pits while on fire after blowing his engine in late race action during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty

Blaney led the most laps (124) in the Straight Talk Wireless 400, claimed the top position in stage 1, and then finished third in stage 2. However, his fortune turned to misfortune soon after the start of the third stage, and he ended his race in 207 laps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback