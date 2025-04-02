5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in the 2025 Martinsville race featuring Alex Bowman

NASCAR concluded its seventh Cup Series race — the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, where Denny Hamlin came out as a dominant winner. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver delivered a stunning drive, leading 274 out of 400 laps, and came home with a much-needed win at the 0.526-mile track.

Hamlin's teammate, Christopher Bell, who started from pole position, took the Checkered Flag in second place, ahead of Bubba Wallace. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson wrapped up the top five. While the aforementioned drivers had a decent outing at Martinsville, it was the other way around for some.

In today's article, we take a look at five such drivers who lost big in Martinsville:

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek had a disappointing qualifying on Saturday when he managed 19.844 on the timesheet with a speed of 95.424 miles per hour on the board. However, he went on to make amends and finish fifth in stage 1.

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek (42) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

But the LMC driver failed to keep the momentum going in stage 2, and dropped below the top 10, and in the end came home in 25th place, ahead of Brad Keselowski and behind Chris Buescher.

#4 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick put himself within the top 10 in the Qualifying on Saturday, with 19.780 on the timesheet, and clocking 95.733 mph. However, the 23XI Racing driver fell down the order in stage 1 and failed to make it to the top 10. Nonetheless, Reddick made a comeback and finished Stage 2 in 10th place.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

However, in the end, Tyler Reddick finished his race in 14th place, ahead of Ty Dillon and behind Ty Gibbs. The defending NASCAR regular season champion is yet to win a race this season and currently occupies seventh place in the driver standings.

#3 William Byron

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports qualified in 10th place with 19.782 on the timesheet with a speed of 95.723 miles an hour. However, he could not keep his place and started falling down the order gradually.

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Byron finished both Stage 1 and Stage 2 below the Top 10, and in the end, came home in 22nd place. The Hendrick Motorsports driver who won the season-opener Daytona 500, finished his Cook Out 400 outing behind Daniel Suarez and ahead of AJ Allmendinger.

#2 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing had a formidable qualifying outing on Saturday, where he managed sixth with 19.758 on the timesheet and clocking 95.840 miles an hour. However, the #17 driver could not hold on to his advantage and finished outside the Top 10 in Stages 1 and 2.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

In the end, Buescher crossed the Checkered Flag in 24th place and took home 13 points. The RFK Racing driver came home behind AJ Allmendinger and ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

#1 Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman was the driver who lost out the most at Martinsville. The Hendrick Motorsports driver pulled off a brilliant qualifying as he secured a third-place start on the sheet. His qualifying time was 19.738, which was 0.020 seconds slower than Christopher Bell, the pole sitter.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Bowman also registered a 95.937 speed in qualifying, only to have a disastrous race on Sunday. After starting from third place, the HMS driver finished stage 1 in second place. However, he fell down the order in Stage 2, and in the end, came home in a low 27th place.

