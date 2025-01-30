5 NASCAR drivers making their debut at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025

NASCAR is returning to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in 54 years. The venue will host the season opener, Cook Out Clash, at Bowman Gray, on February 2. Bowman Gray Stadium, situated in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, found itself on top after NASCAR replaced Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the season opener this year.

The Bowman Gray, also known as the "Madhouse," is a track where multiple drivers from the current Cup Series roster raced earlier in different disciplines. However, there are a few drivers who will be testing the track for the first time in their career.

In this article, we amassed a few names who will make their debut at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

#5 Ryan Preece

As Ryan Preece embarks on his eighth year in the NASCAR Cup Series, he will make his debut at the Bowman Gray Stadium. He will participate in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, 2025.

After an underwhelming season with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, Preece is all set to start his Cup Series career with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He signed for Brad Keselowski co-owned RFK Racing for the 2025 season and will be driving the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry.

#4 Josh Berry

Josh Berry is another driver who is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing. The 34-year-old drove for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series last year and drove the #4 entry.

In 2025, he will drive the #21 under full-time obligation as Wood Brothers Racing replaced Harrison Burton with him.

#3 Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson is another Stewart-Haas Racing driver who moved to a different team after SHR went defunct at the end of 2024. He drove the #10 entry for Tony Stewart's team.

In 2025, Gragson switched to Front Row Motorsports alongside Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith. He will also make his debut at Bowman Gray Stadium and drive the #4 entry for FRM.

#2 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe is the fourth Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the list who will make his Bowman Gray debut on February 2. Briscoe, like his former SHR teammates, moved to a different team.

He replaced retirement-bound Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the #19 Toyota Camry XSE entry in the 2025 Cup Series season under full-time obligation.

#1 Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 with Trackhouse Racing, and will drive the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez under full-time obligation.

Gisbergen raced in the Xfinity Series as a full-time driver last year with Kaulig Racing but was promoted to the top tier of stock car racing this year. He already made headlines after Trackhouse Racing cracked a deal with Red Bull that will see the Austrian energy drink company sponsor Gisbergen's #88 Chevy, including his debut race at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

Other notable names:

Riley Herbst (35) of 23XI Racing, Michael McDowell (71) of Spire Motorsports, and Zane Smith (38) of Front Row Motorsports will also make their debut at Bowman Gray Stadium.

