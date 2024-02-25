5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After William Byron picked up his maiden Daytona 500 victory last week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to another restrictor plate track with Atlanta Motor Speedway gearing up to host the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend.

The 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia is the most steeply banked mile-and-a-half track in America. With the reprofiled circuit featuring a staggering 28 degrees of banking, NASCAR applies the superspeedway rules at the oval.

Last year, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski engaged in an intense battle for the win in the final laps of the race, with the #22 Penske driver masterfully out-dueling his former teammate. The veteran Ford drivers are expected to play a starring role in this weekend's race.

The Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled this Sunday, February 25, at 3:00 PM ET. As anticipation builds for the event, let's take a look at five drivers who are expected to perform well this weekend.

Top 5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the Ambetter Health 400

#5 Ryan Blaney

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion faced yet another setback at Daytona International Speedway last weekend and is looking for a change in fortunes heading into the second race of the season.

Ryan Blaney boasts the best average finish at the 1.54-mile oval, with one win and four top-five finishes under his belt. Rolling off the grid in sixth position, Blaney is poised to secure another strong result this weekend.

#4 Kyle Busch

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver has kicked off his weekend in Atlanta Motor Speedway with a visit to the victory lane in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, increasing his record tally to 65 wins in the junior category.

Kyle Busch is the highest starting Chevy driver in the Ambetter Health 400 and could use his insights from the Truck race, to win his third Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

#3 William Byron

Fresh off his victory at the Daytona 500, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver aims to carry the momentum and secure back-to-back victories in the first two races of the season, a feat last accomplished by Matt Kenseth in 2009.

William Byron, the most recent Cup winner on the track in the rain-shortened race last July, rolls off 11th on the grid. He is among the top contenders for victory in the upcoming race.

#2 Brad Keselowski

The Superspeedway ace missed out on winning the Ambetter Health 400 last year, as his former Penske teammate Joey Logano edged him out in the final stretch of the race.

Despite being wrecked out of contention in the final laps of the Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski is determined to set things right this weekend. Starting from 24th on the grid Keselowski is expected to quickly navigate through the pack and contend with the front-runners.

#1 Joey Logano

The #22 Penske driver put together a dominant outing in last year's Ambetter Health 400, leading a race-high 140 laps on his way to the victory lane.

Joey Logano locked out the front row alongside Michael McDowell who claimed the pole position for this weekend's race, a reversal of their positions from the Daytona 500. The two-time NASCAR Cup champion is the outright favorite to win the race, taking his second win on the track.