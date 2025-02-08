5 NASCAR drivers who won the Clash and Daytona 500 in the same season ft. Jeff Gordon 

The Daytona 500 is arguably one of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR calendar, being held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. On the other hand, with no championship points at stake, The Clash is one of the most entertaining races of the calendar, especially the one held in 2025 at the Bowman Gray Stadium with 23 cars racing on a quarter-mile circuit.

It is an achievement in itself to win The Clash or the Daytona 500, just like it is to win the Indy 500. However, there have only been a handful of drivers who've won both of these races in the same season. Let's have a look at five drivers who've done so, featuring the NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

#5 Denny Hamlin (2016)

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Practice - Source: Getty

Denny Hamlin won the 2016 Sprint Unlimited (now called The Clash) driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jimmie Johnson qualified on pole but Denny Hamlin managed to get past, led the most laps (39) and took the win.

It was Hamlin's third career win at The Clash. A few weeks later, he went on to win the Daytona 500 despite starting P11 and led the most laps on his way to victory.

#4 Dale Jarrett (1996, 2000)

Dale Jarrett is the only driver in NASCAR history to win the Clash and the Daytona 500 in the same year twice. The North Carolina-born driver didn't start on pole but managed to take the win at the Bud Shootout (now The Clash) and dominated the 2000 Daytona 500, as he started in pole position, led the most laps, and won the race.

The 1996 season wasn't as straightforward as Jarrett didn't start on the pole for either the Clash or the Daytona 500, nor did he manage to lead the most laps, yet won both the races driving for Robert Yates Racing.

#3 Bill Elliott (1987)

Bill Elliott drove the No.9 Ford for Melling Racing during the 1987 season and dominated the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. Elliott took the pole position at both races, led the most number of laps, and came out victorious.

Elliott enjoyed plenty of success during his NASCAR career, winning the 1988 championship, as well as claiming 44 race wins and 320 top tens.

#2 Bobby Allison (1982)

Bobby Allison drove the No. 88 Chevrolet for DiGard Motorsports during the 1982 Cup series season. Allison won the Clash, covering a distance of 50 miles with a race time of 15:39.

The No. 88 dominated the NASCAR Daytona 500, leading 147 laps and taking the victory. Allison became the first driver to win the Daytona and the Clash in the same season.

#1 Jeff Gordon (1997)

Jeff Gordon - NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty

Jeff Gordon is the only driver to have won The Clash and The Daytona 500 in the same season while also taking the championship home that year. Terry Labonte took the pole position at the clash and led the most laps, but Gordon swooped in with the victory.

In the Daytona 500, a massive clash involving multiple cars with five laps remaining gave Gordon the lead, as he took the checkuered flag in P1 under a caution.

