5 NASCAR figures who own car dealerships featuring Rick Hendrick

NASCAR personalities like Rick Hendrick have established themselves in the sport and have defined their motorsports persona with investments outside of racing as well. Of these investments, car dealerships come out as the preferable choice considering the line of work they are in.

Hendrick is the founder and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history. He has continued to spread his legacy with other investments such as HendrickCars.com. Not only does it help him keep his legacy alive in the sport, but also serves as a primary sponsor for many drivers.

However, Hendrick is not the only NASCAR-associated personality in the field. Here are a few other people in the sport who have invested in car dealerships.

#1 Rick Hendrick - HendrickCars.com

As mentioned, Rick Hendrick is one of the most well-known personalities in the sport. HendrickCars.com deals in new and used cars. The Hendrick Automotive Group was founded in 1976.

At the time, Rick Hendrick was the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the United States, being just 26 years old. The company launched HendrickCars.com in 2007 to assist its online customers.

#2 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Veteran NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr, who is also known as the co-owner of JR Motorsports, and the founder of Dirty Mo Media has also invested in the automobile business. He owns a Chevrolet and Cadillac car dealership in Tallahassee that he founded in 2012. He also deals in new and used cars.

#3 Rusty Wallace

Winner of the 1989 (Winston) Cup Series Championship, Rusty Wallace, under his Automotive, owns eight dealerships all across Tennessee. He deals with Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Nissan, and Toyota.

Wallace has managed to create a huge name for himself in the field with his dealerships of multiple car brands.

#4 Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon is one of the best drivers that NASCAR has ever experienced in its long history. His association with Hendrick Motorsports has enabled him to own a Chevrolet dealership in Wilmington, North Carolina. He raced for the team throughout his Cup Series career and won the championship four times.

Gordon won 93 races between 1992 and 2016. He was made the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports in early 2022.

#5 Clint Bowyer

45-year-old Clint Bowyer raced in the Cup Series between 2005 and 2020 with multiple teams including the likes of Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. The Clint Bowyer Autoplex in Emporia deals in various brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Toyota.

